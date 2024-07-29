Labour tax plans make low-carbon Rosebank ‘challenging’ – Equinor boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Labour tax plans make low-carbon Rosebank ‘challenging’ – Equinor boss

Will ambitious plans to reduce emissions on the UK's largest untapped oil field be affected by new UK tax regime?
By Erikka Askeland
29/07/2024, 12:51 pm
© BloombergAnders Opedal
Equinor president and CEO Anders Opedal. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Plans to reduce pollution emitted on the proposed Rosebank field in the North Sea are more challenging due to Labour’s tax policies.

This is the warning from Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) boss Anders Opedal. Equinor is the operator and majority shareholder in the largest untapped oilfield in UK waters which has become a major battle front in the future of the North Sea.

Having won a thumping majority in the UK elections, the new UK government is pressing ahead with its energy policies announced in the run up to the vote.

Labour plans includes plans to extend and increase the headline rate of tax on North Sea operators to 78% while removing incentives for investment.

© Supplied by Roddie Reid/ DCT
Rosebank infographic.

The Labour party has also affirmed commitment to banning the issue of new oil and gas licences but this is thought not to include Rosebank which was granted consent by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in September.

But there are fears that Government policies could make it more difficult to make oil and gas production cleaner. At stake is to how feasible the UK tax regime makes investment, such as by Equinor and its partners, in electrifying oil and gas production which reduces the amount of pollution emitted in the process.

The Rosebank field development plan was approved in compliance with the North Sea Transition Deal that it promised delivering oil and gas with the “lowest emissions possible”.

The plan continues…but

Speaking to the Financial Times, Opedal said: “The plan is to continue with electrification…but it has been more challenging now than it was due to changes in the fiscal regime over time.”

He added: “All large energy projects are big and long term investments and predictability and stable fiscal regimes are important.”

However he warned that “decision makers understand that changes introduce some new risk and we need to fully understand the risk before we are able to say how we are progressing.”

The $3.8 billion Rosebank project, of which Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) owns 20%, is set to come on stream in 2026-2027, Equinor has said.

The company plans to invest some £10 billion in the UK by 2030 across oil, gas, renewables and other energy related projects, the firm said.

Recommended for you

Tags