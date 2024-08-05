EPL changes mean ‘companies like Serica won’t invest’ says chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

EPL changes mean ‘companies like Serica won’t invest’ says chairman

Serica Energy's chairman has argued that changes to the EPL will lead to firms like his not investing in the UK and job losses.
By Ryan Duff
05/08/2024, 7:48 am Updated: 05/08/2024, 10:09 am
© Supplied by Serica EnergySerica Energy's chairman David Latin.
Serica Energy's chairman David Latin.

Serica Energy’s (AIM: SQZ) chairman raised concerns about changes to the windfall tax’s capital allowances after Labour announced the removal of investment allowances last week.

“We’ve been expecting those announcements for a while,” Davi Latin said on BBC Radio 4 on Monday morning when speaking about the UK government’s decision to up the rate oil firms pay under the energy profits levy and the move to abolish investment allowances under the fiscal policy.

Latin added: “The real issue, actually, concerns the uncertainty around capital allowances going forward where significant reductions could be announced with the October budget but we’re left not knowing how big those may or may not be.”

Last week’s government announcement outlined that “there are no plans to change the availability of capital allowances in the permanent regime.”

However, capital allowances will be under review in the upcoming budget as the chancellor has the option of changing how much is available for oil firms in the North Sea.

Senior analyst for Wood Mac James Reid previously told Energy Voice: “The worst case scenario that the industry is very worried about is the removal of the capital allowances as well.

“For a pre-production project, losing those capital allowances would significantly harm the economics of these projects.”

EPL changes mean ‘companies like Serica won’t invest’

Latin shared the importance of capital allowances for his business while speaking on the radio.

He said: “Capital allowances mean that businesses can offset investments against tax and if the ability to do this is reduced then companies like Serica won’t invest.”

He warned that without these allowances North Sea oil and gas production which he said is “declining anyway” will “fall off much more rapidly and fields will close much earlier.”

The Bruce platform in the North Sea, owned by Serica Energy © Supplied by Odfjell Technology
Serica Energy’s Bruce platform.

In April the Serica boss argued: “Any ‘windfall’ due to high commodity prices has long gone and the high tax situation is ill-suited to a mature oil and gas basin such as the UK North Sea. Its continuation will not benefit people in the UK either financially or environmentally.”

Serica Energy laid out in its 2023 reporting: “Given the challenging UK fiscal regime we continue to seek M&A opportunities elsewhere in the North Sea.

“For example, Norway offers a wide range of sub-surface opportunities and a relatively stable fiscal regime but less deal flow than UKCS.”

Under Labour’s windfall tax the headline rate paid by UK oil firms is in line with that of their Norweigan counterparts, however, Norway ahs strong investment allowances that incentives firms to reinvest within the country’s waters.

© Supplied by Serica Energy
Martin Copeland, CFO of Serica Energy.

Speaking to Energy Voice at the time of Sercia’s full year results, Serica CFO Martin Copeland said:”People used to not like Norway because they thought it’s a high tax regime. Well, the UK’s a high tax regime now.”

He added: “The Labour Party is fond of saying they want to put a Norway tax in, but they’re not proposing a Norway tax. They’re proposing a worse than Norway tax.

“There’s an element to which you think, if we’re going to have Norway, we might as well have the full-fat version of Norway and actually go to Norway, right?”

‘There will be a lot of job losses’

Labour has been hard on oil and gas as it doubles down on renewable energy rollout, something Latin supports.

However, he argues: “Money has to keep coming in for that to happen. What’s going to happen if we don’t invest is there will actually be less tax revenues, there will be a lot of job losses, there will be reduced security and it will be worse for the environment.

“One fo the things, perhaps, to consider is this production that’s declining, it’ll nosedive off the cliff if we take the investment away and at the bottom of the cliff there’s a heard of elephants waiting and those elephants are called decommissioning.”

Latin said that “investments push decommissioning into the distance,” he continued that the ‘elephants’ will be “eating up the tax revenues as a large share has t be paid for by the government.”

Recommended for you

Tags