Kent lands global commissioning framework deal with Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Kent lands global commissioning framework deal with Shell

Kent employs 13,000 and is a $1.4 billion revenue global business.
By Erikka Askeland
05/08/2024, 3:06 pm
© Supplied by KentShell Appomattx in Gulf of Mexico
Kent has struck an enterprise framework agreement with Shell.

Engineering services firm Kent has won a three-year deal with energy giant Shell.

Kent, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Nesma & Partners, has struck an enterprise framework agreement with Shell to provide commissioning and start-up (CSU) services across over 20 project locations, both onshore and offshore.

The framework enables Kent to work on Shell’s oil and gas and new energy schemes on a project-by-project basis.

In a statement, the Dubai-headquartered firm said the contract will be managed by its global team to cover each of the regions Shell is executing works by way of purchase orders. Kent’s framework directorship will be handled by its EU-based operations management group.

Kent will support the Shell portfolio with their CSU workforce while implementing its commissioning processes, systems, and tools throughout the program of works, including its custom-built Commissionability software. This contract will seek to “eliminate outcome variability” related to commissioning readiness and execution while optimising the start-up schedule and reliability of new facilities.

Kent chief operating office Tush Doshi said the firm was  “immensely proud” to have won the “prestigious” contract.

He added: “This is not only a testament to our confidence in our exceptional commissioning capabilities but also underscores the trust we have cultivated with Shell.”

Kent said it employs 13,000 and is a $1.4 billion revenue global business.

It was snapped up by Nesma early in 2024 from its private equity owners, Bluewater.

Originally founded in Ireland in 1919, Kent – then known as Kentech – was acquired by Bluewater in 2015. It then bought the SNC-Lavalin’s oil and gas business in 2021.

Nesma and Kent began collaborating in 2022 when they established a joint venture, NesmaKent, an “EPC champion” for Saudi Aramco. Its goal is building an autonomous engineering center of excellence in Saudi Arabia to develop new capabilities in engineering, procurement, and construction services relating to carbon capture, blue hydrogen, and blue ammonia technologies.

Recommended for you

Tags