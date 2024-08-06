Irish Sea gas developer EnergyPathways finds positive in EPL changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish Sea gas developer EnergyPathways finds positive in EPL changes

By Ryan Duff
06/08/2024, 7:30 am
© Supplied by Energy Pathwaysirish sea uk energy
Energy Pathways CEO and Founder Ben Clube.

Gas firm EnergyPathways (AIM:EPP) has shared its support for last week’s changes to the energy profits levy which prompted outrage from some of its peers.

The business focussed on the fact that the energy profits levy’s (EPL) decarbonisation investment allowance will be retained.

It said that this is a “positive indication of the new Labour government’s commitment to support investment in energy transition projects.”

Projects such as EnergyPathways’ Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH), located in the Irish Sea, will provide long term clean energy supply and storage and will be completely powered with UK renewable energy and stand to benefit from the decarbonisation investment allowance.

MESH is a gas and hydrogen storage facility which is set to come from the Marram gas field.

© Supplied by EnergyPathways
EnergyPathways’ Marram gas project in the East Irish Sea.

EnergyPathways said: “Once operational, MESH will produce the low emission natural gas contained within the Marram gas field to displace the UK’s high emission LNG imports, which are estimated to have a carbon footprint intensity ten times greater than MESH supply.”

The Decarbonisation Investment Allowance, set at 80%, incentivises decarbonisation in the UK’s energy sector.

This covers electrification, powering production facilities with renewable energy, green hydrogen production and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Ben Clube, CEO of EnergyPathways commented: “The new changes to the EPL are in line with our expectations and are aligned with our strategy that positions EnergyPathways to pursue energy storage opportunities such as the Marram Energy Storage Hub, or MESH, which will be critical to the UK meeting its energy security and net zero goals.”

‘Companies like Serica won’t invest’

This comes soon after Serica Energy’s chairman took to the airwaves to explain that firms like his will stop investing in the UK if Labour makes the wrong moves on the EPL in its first budget.

The Labour government announced plans to up the rate oil firms pay under the energy profits levy and the move to abolish investment allowances under the fiscal policy.

The headline rate of tax imposed on oil firms will now be 78%.

Serica chairman David Latin said on Monday: “The real issue, actually, concerns the uncertainty around capital allowances going forward where significant reductions could be announced with the October budget but we’re left not knowing how big those may or may not be.”

© Supplied by Serica Energy
Serica Energy’s chairman David Latin.

Last week’s government announcement outlined that “there are no plans to change the availability of capital allowances in the permanent regime.”

However, capital allowances will be under review in the upcoming budget as the chancellor has the option of changing how much is available for oil firms in the North Sea.

Latin said: “Capital allowances mean that businesses can offset investments against tax and if the ability to do this is reduced then companies like Serica won’t invest.”

He warned that without these allowances North Sea oil and gas production which he said is “declining anyway” will “fall off much more rapidly and fields will close much earlier.”

