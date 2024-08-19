Woodside, climate group agree to end Scarborough gas challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Woodside, climate group agree to end Scarborough gas challenge

By Bloomberg
19/08/2024, 7:46 am
© Shutterstock / viewimageWoodside
Woodside

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. and the Australian Conservation Foundation agreed to dismiss the latter’s challenge to the development of the $12.5 billion Scarborough natural gas field off Western Australia.

The parties agreed to seek orders from the Federal Court to dismiss the proceedings, Woodside said in a filing to the Australian Stock Exchange.

The project now has all primary environmental approvals in place, and offshore work is “progressing well,” the company said.

The announcement comes as scrutiny of fossil fuel developments in Australia increases.

The nation is among the biggest exporters of both coal and liquefied natural gas and its massive LNG plants are some of the biggest emitters, threatening a target to reach net zero by 2050.

The ACF had sought to challenge Woodside’s regulatory approvals on the grounds that Scarborough would contribute to meaningful climate change, impacting the Great Barrier Reef — about 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of the gas fields.

“Late last week it became apparent that the case was unlikely to succeed,” the ACF said in a statement. “Litigation is expensive and risky, and communities often come up against opponents with far greater resources.”

Woodside has increased its bets on the future of natural gas, citing its lower emissions relative to coal. It bought a troubled US LNG export developer last month, and has brought Japanese partners into Scarborough, despite facing a backlash on its climate policy from some investors.

Scarborough was two-thirds complete at the end of June and is on track to deliver its first cargo in 2026, Woodside said.

