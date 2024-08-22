Ithaca reports “robust” half year but warns of “long-term damage”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ithaca reports “robust” half year but warns of “long-term damage”

By Erikka Askeland and Mathew Perry
22/08/2024, 9:37 am
© Supplied by TeekayThe Knarr FPSO will serve Rosebank.
The Knarr FPSO will serve Rosebank.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) has hailed “robust” cash flow but has warned about the “ongoing impact” of the UK government’s oil and gas fiscal policies and the “long-term damage” they will cause.

Ithaca, which is set to become one of the North Sea’s largest producers when its merger with Italian firm Eni completes later this year, revealed its net income had fallen in the first half of the year but insisted its net cash flow, which also declined compared to the same period last year, remained “robust” despite reduced production and lower gas prices.

It confirmed that Rosebank, the controversial oil field in which it has a 20% stake, is on track for first oil in 2026/27 having completed the installation of all nine subsea structures ahead of schedule in July in a “key milestone”.

Windfall tax

Ithaca highlighted the “ongoing impact” of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) to investment and the “long-term damage further changes to the fiscal regime make to the achievability of the UK’s energy security and decarbonisation objectives”.

The firm recorded net income of $105.7 million (£80m) in the first half of 2024, a substantial drop on the first half of 2023 which saw $159.6 million (£122m).

Ithaca said net income was impacted negatively by post-tax decommissioning liability related impairment charges of $19 million (£14.5m).

ithaca windfall tax
Ithaca’s Captain field.

Net cash flow was 20% lower compared to 2023, with the company recording $559.8 million (£427.3m).

Ithaca Energy interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer Iain Lewis said the company saw continued execution of its strategic priorities and a “strong period” of cash flow generation in the first half of the year.

“With a robust liquidity position at the end of H1 and increased financial strength from
the addition of Eni UK’s unlevered assets, following completion, we have significant financial firepower to support the delivery of the group’s strategy and returns to shareholders, while supporting a pathway to investment grade,” Lewis said.

Cambo, Fotla and Schiehallion

In addition to progress at the Rosebank development, Ithaca highlighted completion of the Captain enhanced oil recovery (EOR) phase two project, which will double net production at the field as it reaches peak production in 2026.

The company is also progressing farm-down processes for its Cambo and Fotla projects. Ithaca will aim to complete development concept selection for Fotla in the second half of the year, with a final investment decision “subject to fiscal conditions”.

Petrofac BP assets strikes © Supplied by Submitted
BP’s Glen Lyon Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel. North Sea.

Elsewhere, Ithaca said production at its non-operated joint venture fields were impacted by operational issues. This included delayed start-up and curtailed production at Pierce, productivity issues at the Jade J13 well, and ongoing operational issues at Schiehallion.

At Schiehallion, Ithaca said operator BP is experiencing issues with the Glen Lyon FPSO, with a return to full capacity expected in late Q3.

Overall, Ithaca recorded around 53,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared to just under 76,000 boe/d in the same period last year.

Ithaca and Eni deal

Panmure Gordon research analyst Ashley Kelty said the tie-up with Eni was the “key development” for Ithaca in the first half of 2024.

“A large pool of tax losses will help to ameliorate the impact of the penal UK fiscal regime, although we think this is still a bold move to double down on the UK in the face of an openly hostile (and ill informed) government,” Kelty said.

Difficulties remain for Ithaca in closing the deal however, Kelty said, with its parent firm Delek “having to place out a large number of shares just to maintain the free float”.

“This could create an overhang and potential drag on the shares in the coming months,” he said.

“The results were a miss vs consensus, and the downgrade to guidance is a concern, although the ability to close the deal arguably remains a bigger worry.”

 

 

