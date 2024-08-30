Shell Selene well ‘sidetracked’ just after 2024 UK drilling activity started

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot August 2024

As of 23 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one exploration well active on the UKCS, and no appraisal wells.

Only one well has completed during 2024, with the 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well which spudded in 2023. The first UK E&A well of 2024 spudded at the end of July.

The Valaris 123 jack-up spudded the Shell-operated 48/8b-3 Selene well on 28 July having mobilised from the Erskine field on 21 July and reached the Shell-operated 48/8b-3 Selene well location on 24 July.

On 14 August, the well had to be sidetracked as 48/8b-3Z, following issues trying to run the 20” casing to TD. The casing was pulled and the sidetracked kicked off in the 26” hole.

© Supplied by Shell

The Selene well is targeting the Permian, Rotliegend Group, Leman Sandstone Formation in a low relief NW – SE trending horst block, dip closed to the NW and SE.

JV partner Deltic Energy has quoted pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources for the Selene prospect of 132 – 318 – 581 bcf with a CoGS of 69%.

In a success case, an 18 km tie-back to the Shell-operated Barque field infrastructure is planned, which is tied back to the Clipper North hub.

On 30 July, Viaro Energy announced that it had agreed a deal for its RockRose Energy subsidiary to acquire a package of Shell-operated SNS assets from both Shell and ExxonMobil, including the Clipper North hub and the Selene licence. No effective date was announced.

Other potential spuds expected in the near term include Gilderoy, Baker and Jocelyn South.

A total of five exploration and four appraisal wells have the potential of spudding this year, although these may be delayed or not complete by year end.

Norway Well Slot August 2024

As of 23 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and two exploration wells active on the NCS, Brokk-Mju in the CNS, and Lavrans (exploration segment) and Storjo West (appraisal) in the Norwegian Sea. Since the previous report the Gimle East & Albiorix and Haydn – Monn wells completed. No exploration wells spudded.

Barents Sea

No wells are currently operating in the Barents Sea. The COSLProspector semi-sub is due to start a four to five well programme around the Goliat field soon.

Norwegian Sea

The 6605/6-1 S Haydn/Monn well, operated by OMV, completed c. 20 August having spudded on 24 June with the Transocean Norge semi-sub.

The well encountered three gas columns in the Upper Cretaceous Springar and Nise Formation sandstones. Estimated resources total 31.4 – 144.6 mmboe (midpoint 88 mmboe), which is the largest discovery on the NCS this year.

The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was spudded 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp.

© Supplied by Odfjell Drilling

The well is appraising the Storjo East discovery, targeting the Middle Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 4 – 32 mmboe.

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 January with the Transocean Spitsbergen as part of a batch drilling programme.

The well is targeting the Middle – Lower Jurassic and, if successful, will be tied back to Kristin.

North Sea

The 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 21 April and sidetracked on 29 July with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub.

The HPHT well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic and has pre-drill resources of 25 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/10-C-51 A Gimle East & Albiorix well completed on 19 July having spudded on 17 February from the Gullfaks C platform.

The appraisal leg of the well failed to find reservoir, however the Triassic Gimle East and Albiorix exploration targets encountered hydrocarbons.