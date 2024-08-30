Shell Selene well ‘sidetracked’ just after 2024 UK drilling activity started

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell Selene well ‘sidetracked’ just after 2024 UK drilling activity started

By Stephen Coomber
30/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTGraphic for the Well Slot monthly feature

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot August 2024

As of 23 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one exploration well active on the UKCS, and no appraisal wells.

Only one well has completed during 2024, with the 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well which spudded in 2023. The first UK E&A well of 2024 spudded at the end of July.

The Valaris 123 jack-up spudded the Shell-operated 48/8b-3 Selene well on 28 July having mobilised from the Erskine field on 21 July and reached the Shell-operated 48/8b-3 Selene well location on 24 July.

On 14 August, the well had to be sidetracked as 48/8b-3Z, following issues trying to run the 20” casing to TD. The casing was pulled and the sidetracked kicked off in the 26” hole.

Shell's Clipper platform. North Sea. © Supplied by Shell
Shell’s Clipper platform. North Sea.

The Selene well is targeting the Permian, Rotliegend Group, Leman Sandstone Formation in a low relief NW – SE trending horst block, dip closed to the NW and SE.

JV partner Deltic Energy has quoted pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources for the Selene prospect of 132 – 318 – 581 bcf with a CoGS of 69%.

In a success case, an 18 km tie-back to the Shell-operated Barque field infrastructure is planned, which is tied back to the Clipper North hub.

On 30 July, Viaro Energy announced that it had agreed a deal for its RockRose Energy subsidiary to acquire a package of Shell-operated SNS assets from both Shell and ExxonMobil, including the Clipper North hub and the Selene licence. No effective date was announced.

Other potential spuds expected in the near term include Gilderoy, Baker and Jocelyn South.

A total of five exploration and four appraisal wells have the potential of spudding this year, although these may be delayed or not complete by year end.

Norway Well Slot August 2024

As of 23 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and two exploration wells active on the NCS, Brokk-Mju in the CNS, and Lavrans (exploration segment) and Storjo West (appraisal) in the Norwegian Sea. Since the previous report the Gimle East & Albiorix and Haydn – Monn wells completed. No exploration wells spudded.

Barents Sea

No wells are currently operating in the Barents Sea. The COSLProspector semi-sub is due to start a four to five well programme around the Goliat field soon.

Norwegian Sea

The 6605/6-1 S Haydn/Monn well, operated by OMV, completed c. 20 August having spudded on 24 June with the Transocean Norge semi-sub.

The well encountered three gas columns in the Upper Cretaceous Springar and Nise Formation sandstones. Estimated resources total 31.4 – 144.6 mmboe (midpoint 88 mmboe), which is the largest discovery on the NCS this year.

The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was spudded 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp.

norway well slot © Supplied by Odfjell Drilling
The Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub.

The well is appraising the Storjo East discovery, targeting the Middle Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 4 – 32 mmboe.

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 January with the Transocean Spitsbergen as part of a batch drilling programme.

The well is targeting the Middle – Lower Jurassic and, if successful, will be tied back to Kristin.

North Sea

The 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 21 April and sidetracked on 29 July with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub.

The HPHT well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic and has pre-drill resources of 25 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/10-C-51 A Gimle East & Albiorix well completed on 19 July having spudded on 17 February from the Gullfaks C platform.

The appraisal leg of the well failed to find reservoir, however the Triassic Gimle East and Albiorix exploration targets encountered hydrocarbons.

