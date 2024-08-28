WATCH: ONS and TotalEnergies face ‘the naked truth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

WATCH: ONS and TotalEnergies face ‘the naked truth’

By Ryan Duff
28/08/2024, 2:52 pm

Protestors took over the TotalEnergies stand on the show floor of ONS in Stavanger in the latest in a string of “naked truth” protests.

Protestors have been in attendance at the energy conference in Norway to criticise oil firms for their continued production of hydrocarbons.

On Tuesday activists stripped off to reveal words written across their chests that condemn the hydrocarbons industry.

They stood outside the entrance to the exhibition on its second day before storming the pavilions on the third day chanting and disrupting events.

© Supplied by Deborah Bruce
‘Naked truth’ protestors at ONS 2024.

Activists have called for firms like TotalEnergies and the ONS event organisers to “face the naked truth”.

As some stood with slogans written across them, others lay on the floor in what has previously been described as a “die-in”.

ONS’ sister show, Offshore Europe witnessed such protest in 2019.

protestors message offshore europe
Climate protestors at Offshore Europe in Aberdeen earlier in 2019.

A protestor explained that she had become an “angry person” due to the actions of oil firms. She claimed that due to her anger at “greenwashing” firms she is unable to see those who are genuinely attempting to decarbonise energy.

Police and security were in the area when the action at the French supermajor’s stand kicked off, however, the protestors were not disturbed while sharing their message.

An ONS spokesperson told Energy Voice that delegates were entitled to express their opinions as long as no one was hurt or any property was damaged.

The Stavanger conference is a ticketed event that offers free entry to students, however, Energy Voice understands that some protestors have paid to enter the event they condemn for “greenwashing”.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Protestors at the TotalEnergies stand at ONS 2024.

One activist said: “TotalEnergies is modern colonialism in its worst form.”

He lambasted the firm’s operations in Tanzania and Uganda, arguing that the work being carried out in the countries is displacing people and is not impacting the nations’ energy security, as TotalEnergies claims.

The protestor claimed that “over 100,000” people have been displaced due to the French supermajor’s actions

TotalEnergies was asked for comment.

