WATCH: ONS and TotalEnergies face ‘the naked truth’

Protestors took over the TotalEnergies stand on the show floor of ONS in Stavanger in the latest in a string of “naked truth” protests.

Protestors have been in attendance at the energy conference in Norway to criticise oil firms for their continued production of hydrocarbons.

On Tuesday activists stripped off to reveal words written across their chests that condemn the hydrocarbons industry.

They stood outside the entrance to the exhibition on its second day before storming the pavilions on the third day chanting and disrupting events.

© Supplied by Deborah Bruce

Activists have called for firms like TotalEnergies and the ONS event organisers to “face the naked truth”.

As some stood with slogans written across them, others lay on the floor in what has previously been described as a “die-in”.

ONS’ sister show, Offshore Europe witnessed such protest in 2019.

A protestor explained that she had become an “angry person” due to the actions of oil firms. She claimed that due to her anger at “greenwashing” firms she is unable to see those who are genuinely attempting to decarbonise energy.

Police and security were in the area when the action at the French supermajor’s stand kicked off, however, the protestors were not disturbed while sharing their message.

An ONS spokesperson told Energy Voice that delegates were entitled to express their opinions as long as no one was hurt or any property was damaged.

The Stavanger conference is a ticketed event that offers free entry to students, however, Energy Voice understands that some protestors have paid to enter the event they condemn for “greenwashing”.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media

One activist said: “TotalEnergies is modern colonialism in its worst form.”

He lambasted the firm’s operations in Tanzania and Uganda, arguing that the work being carried out in the countries is displacing people and is not impacting the nations’ energy security, as TotalEnergies claims.

The protestor claimed that “over 100,000” people have been displaced due to the French supermajor’s actions

TotalEnergies was asked for comment.