EPL changes not to impact Rosebank but will jeopardise ‘further investments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

EPL changes not to impact Rosebank but will jeopardise ‘further investments’

By Ryan Duff
29/08/2024, 10:15 am Updated: 29/08/2024, 10:16 am
© Supplied by Arne Reidar MortenseEquinor executive vice president for Exploration and Production International Philippe Francois Mathieu.
Equinor executive vice president for Exploration and Production International Philippe Francois Mathieu.

Rosebank remains unchanged despite UK fiscal instability, however, future investment worth up to £10 billion may be impacted, said an Equinor boss.

Philippe François Mathieu, vice president for exploration and production international for the Norwegian state-backed firm, told Energy Voice how the UK is stacking up when compared to other geographies that fall under his remit.

He said that the firm has seen more stability in “all of the jurisdictions where we operate” in recent years.

The Equinor boss explained that the “intention” of his firm is to “invest some £10 billion” across oil and gas and renewables in the UK. Two thirds of the planned spending will go towards energy transition technologies, such as wind, carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and “potentially” combined-cycle gas turbines (CCTG).

Equinor job cuts
Equinor’s Aberdeen base

Mathieu described this plan as a “massive investment” but warned that uncertainty within the UK’s fiscal regime will “weaken the investment risk appetite that companies like Equinor have”.

He explained that Equinor’s strategy involves the continued production of oil and gas to “secure the financing that we need” for renewables projects.

He said: “These are long-term investments and for all of these investments we need to have visibility.

“We need to have stability of the framework that we are going to be operating against. There have been some changes in the fiscal regime that we’ve seen in the UK, particularly when it comes to oil and gas.

“We’re still in a situation where we will know what the terms are and the new fiscal regime that will apply to oil and gas once the new Labour Government has concluded on the topic.”

Number 10’s revolving door

The Equinor boss spoke to Energy Voice at the Offshore North Seas (ONS) conference in Stavanger. Since the last ONS in 2022, the UK has had four prime ministers and a change in the ruling political party.

This, alongside Labour’s changes to the energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, which has closed investment incentives and will potentially shut down capital allowances as well, has made other geographies more appealing.

Mathieu commented: “We have seen quite frequent changes in the fiscal regime in the UK and we have seen, to be to be to be frank, much more stability in all of the jurisdictions where we operate so that is a reality.”

Rosebank economics hinges on EPL rulings

The Knarr FPSO will serve Rosebank. © Supplied by Teekay
The Knarr FPSO will serve Rosebank.

Last year Equinor secured the licence for the highly controversial Rosebank oil field, the UK’s largest remaining untapped discovery.

Recently, the UK Government said it would not challenge the judicial reviews brought against development consent for the Jackdaw and Rosebank offshore oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Both projects have been subject to legal challenges against the decision to approve their development.

This move was made as new environmental guidance for oil and gas firms was set to come into play.

The government said that the guidance is necessary in light of the Supreme Court ruling on the Finch development. This requires regulators to consider the impact of burning oil and gas, scope 3 emissions, in the Environmental Impact Assessment for new projects.

However, the UK Government added that litigation does not mean the licences for Shell’s Jackdaw and Equinor’s Rosebank have been withdrawn.

To this, an Equinor spokesperson shared: “We’re currently assessing the implications of today’s announcement and will maintain close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to advance the project.”

Energy Voice spoke to Mathieu before the government’s recent statement.

Rosebank is important for ‘job creation and value creation to the UK’

On the future of Rosebank, Mathieu said: “Rosebank is we think still important with or without the changes in the in EPL in terms of security of supply for the UK, for Europe.

“This is a project which is still important when it comes to job creation and value creation to the UK.”

He said that “the EPL is not changing the context” for how Equinor proceeds with the Rosebank project. However, he did concede that changes, particularly to capital allowances, will have an impact “on the economy of the project.”

He added: “But more importantly, it’s going to also have an impact on how we and other companies are going to be looking at doing new investments or making further investments into the UK oil and gas sector.”

Recommended for you

Tags