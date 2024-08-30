BP stock trails Shell as investors turn away from green energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP stock trails Shell as investors turn away from green energy

By Bloomberg
30/08/2024, 2:52 pm
© Shutterstock FeedMandatory Credit: Photo by Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (14610157a) British oil and gasoline company BP (British Petroleum) signage is being pictured in Warsaw, Poland, on July 29, 2024. Oil And Gas Multinational Companies Signage, Warsaw, Poland - 29 Jul 2024
London’s old-school oil stocks are no longer moving in tandem, as BP Plc underperforms Shell Plc due to concerns over the former’s green-energy transition and the outlook for earnings and shareholder payouts.

August is set to mark the fifth-straight month that BP shares have trailed those of its larger rival, following a trio of analyst downgrades, underwhelming earnings and an impairment linked to a refinery in Germany. BP shares have slumped 12% since the end of March, while Shell has risen 3.4%.

BP still depends overwhelmingly on oil and gas for the profits that fund its dividend and share buybacks. Yet the company has been shifting toward low-carbon businesses such as offshore wind at a time when those operations aren’t providing the kind of returns that investors want. Shell, by contrast, has scaled back on its plans to cut CO2 emissions and invest in renewable power generation.

“The differences in these strategies is driving a preference for Shell over BP,” said Allen Good, an analyst at Morningstar Investment Services who cut his rating on BP to hold from buy this month. The company’s approach to the sustainable-energy transition means earnings and capital returns are uncertain, he said.

© Image: Bloomberg
London’s Old Oil Stocks Diverge | BP underperforms Shell on worries about green transition, payouts.

Another factor in the relative stock moves is BP’s earnings growth and its ability to reduce its indebtedness, said Biraj Borkhataria, head of European energy research at RBC Europe Ltd.

“BP’s underperformance versus Shell is primarily related to weaker earnings momentum,” he said. “BP has had a number of operational issues and has de-leveraged much more slowly than Shell over the last year.”

Borkhataria cut his rating on BP to sector perform from outperform this month, saying the company’s balance sheet needed work.

Investors punish BP with a lower valuation, pricing the stock at 7.2 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months versus Shell’s 7.8 times, in part out of concern that the company may not be able to afford the share repurchases that investors expect.

BP also trades at a discount by other measures, such as cash flow and dividend yield, according to HSBC Holdings Plc, which also downgraded BP this month.

“This is for a good reason in our view, namely the unfunded nature of BP’s buyback, downside risks to its Ebitda guidance and expected decline in oil and gas output beyond 2025,” said HSBC analyst Kim Fustier.

“Unless this changes, we do not expect BP’s discount to peers to narrow,” Fustier added.

