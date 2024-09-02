TWMA earned near £15 million in Q2 amid ‘growing demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

TWMA earned near £15 million in Q2 amid ‘growing demand’

By Ryan Duff
02/09/2024, 2:30 pm
Aberdeen drilling waste management firm TWMA has announced earnings of $19.5million (£14.85m) in the second quarter of 2024, showcasing “growing demand” the firm’s CEO claimed.

Combined with its Q1 figures, the firm has earned $37.8m (£28.77m) throughout the first half of 2024.

Profits for Q2 stood at $4.9m (£3.73m), compared with the $4.7m (£3.58) reported in the first three months of the 2024 financial year.

Total Waste Management Alliance Limited (TWMA) has clients throughout the UK, the Middle East, Norway, and the US.

For the first half of the year work in the UK made up 42% of TWMA’s activities with the Middle East making up 39% and the US accounting for 19%.

Despite no work being undertaken in Norway in the first and second quarters, the firm’s CEO Halle Aslaksen remains confident.

He told Energy Voice: “In Norway, after a quiet first half of the year, preparations for the restart of our operations in September 2024 are proceeding and are in line with plans.”

Earlier this year, TWMA announced that it had closed a £47.57 million Sustainability Linked Bond on the Nordic ABM in Oslo.

This included validation of a science-based target for carbon dioxide in line with the 1.5-degree scenario.

TWMA’s global presence

TWMA CEO Halle Aslaksen

This firm is headquartered in Dyce and has bases in Peterhead, Stavanger, Houston, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi.

Last year TWMA secured a £82.73 million contract for a major sour gas development in Abu Dhabi.

At the time, the Dyce business said that the five-year “game-changing” contract prompted it to set out plans to double its regional headcount to more than 400 personnel to support the work.

It also deployed its RotoMill technology on a harsh environment semi-submersible unit in the Central North Sea as part of a seven-figure contract last year.

TWMA claims that its RotoMill allows drilling waste to be processed at source, eliminating the need to transport drilling waste long distances for treatment or disposal through its well processing solution.

Aslaksen added: “Alongside the increased adoption of the RotoMill technology, we are proud to have upheld our high standards of safety, resulting in another year of zero lost time incidents and injuries.”

The private equity-backed firm was acquired by Buckthorn Partners in 2017. The firm estimates that TWMA handles around 60,000 barrels of recycled oil per year.

