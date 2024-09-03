Rumours GB Energy to be headquartered in Aberdeen dismissed as “speculation” but not denied

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rumours GB Energy to be headquartered in Aberdeen dismissed as “speculation” but not denied

Excitement reached fever height as reports a decision on the location of the new proposed state-backed energy firm had been made - but government decline to confirm.
By Erikka Askeland
03/09/2024, 2:59 pm Updated: 03/09/2024, 4:23 pm
© Ian Hastie/ AREGvattenfall hydrogen Aberdeen
Dolphins swimming near the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

The headquarters of the UK government’s GB Energy will be in Aberdeen, reports have suggested.

News outlets including the BBC reported the Granite City will be the headquarters, although the UK government declined to “comment on speculation”.

However the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) did not deny the claims.

In a statement the department said: “We do not comment on speculation. Decisions on Great British Energy’s location will be announced in due course.”

The question of where GB Energy will be based has been the subject of heavy speculation after plans to make the UK an energy “superpower” were initially announced in 2022.

Sir Keir Starmer revealed plans to establish a publicly-owned renewable energy company as a key plank of his party’s winning campaign in the general election.

The Labour party has said its headquarters would be in Scotland but the actual location was not specified.

The list of possible cities for GB Energy’s base had recently been narrowed down to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

There has also been some confusion about what its role will be although Labour has insisted the plan would bring “a huge number” of skilled jobs to the country.

Recently the DESNZ started advertising a number of  jobs relating to the new government body, including some based in Aberdeen. It is thought smaller satellite offices will be based in other parts of Scotland – possibly including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Stephen Flynn MP.
Stephen Flynn MP. Picture by Scott Baxter.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn took the so-called speculation as gospel.

He said: Nobody sensible was seriously suggesting that a new energy body should be based outwith Aberdeen so to have this belated certainty is helpful.

“Now we need to try and understand what this new energy body will actually do, and how it will benefit the people of Scotland given the scale of resources.

“In that context, it’s only reasonable to expect any wealth created from Scotland’s resources to flow directly back to our communities.”

But he added the new organisation had much to remedy particularly in the wake of Labour’s extension of the Energy Profits Levy and the reduction of investment incentives.

Labour’s fiscal policies have been subjected to barrage opposition, including Offshore Energies UK which has estimated these will cost the UK economy £13billion and put 35,000 jobs at risk.

Flynn said: “And ultimately it’s important to be clear that this body being in Aberdeen is no mitigation to the damage that is likely to be caused to investment and jobs in our existing energy sector by Labour’s recently implemented tax regime.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick responded to the rumours by highlighting his group’s full-throated support for the government agency choosing Aberdeen.

From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband in Aberdeen. © Supplied by -
From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Sir Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of AGCC  and Ed Miliband take questions about the location of GB Energy at event in Aberdeen before the general election.

He said: “Aberdeen has been Europe’s energy capital for half a century – home to energy companies large and small, a thousand supply chain firms, vast renewables potential off our shores and the highly-skilled workforce who will deliver the UK’s transition to net zero.

“Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has led calls for GB Energy to be headquartered here in the Granite City – which will be the epicentre of so much activity over the coming years as we move away from oil and gas to cleaner sources of energy.

“To deliver that shared mission – which must be done in partnership between government, industry, workers and the community at large – an Aberdeen HQ makes sense.

“While we await confirmation from the government, and further detail on the functions and focus of a new publicly-owned energy company, we will continue to campaign for a well-managed transition that protects jobs, delivers energy security in the here and now and guarantees a bright future for our energy industry for decades to come.”

The story comes on a busy day for the UK energy industry after the UK government confirmed the next round of funding for 131 new renewable energy projects.

It is thought Starmer plans to officially announce the firm’s official home in the coming weeks

