Axis Network sets deadline for full gender equity in UK energy

A campaign to eradicate gender inequality in the UK energy industry by 2030 has been backed by major North Sea business leaders.

The volunteer-led Axis Network has launched Vision 2030: What could our future hold if we can outperform our past?

Bosses of the UK regulator and the industry’s main trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), have supported the campaign, which aligns with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs) on equality – which is the “deadline we need to meet to achieve our 2050 net zero targets”, the group said.

Meanwhile, a UK-wide not-for-profit created to increase the number of diverse leaders entering and succeeding in the “new” energy sector launched in Scotland this week.

The IntoNetZero launch event won the backing of Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Diverse teams are a ‘pre-requisite’

Emma Behjat, co-chair of Axis Network, said she hopes the campaign makes her organisation, which was founded to increase gender diversity in the industry, redundant.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

She said: “Vision 2030 came about after we’d completed our gender pay gap analysis for the industry.

“We were delighted to celebrate improvements in the data, but progress is just not happening fast enough.

“Vision 2030 is about re-engaging and inspiring the industry. Painting the picture of what could be achieved during the energy transition, a time of great opportunity. Diverse teams are a pre-requisite to the UK gaining the competitive edge.”

The firm’s campaign received support from North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), whose chief executive Stuart Payne used his speech at OEUK’s annual event in Aberdeen to argue why energy firms need to address lack of diversity as one of the “core foundations of a credible and successful industry”.

Citing a recent event he chaired with the UK’s new energy minister he said: “We invited many of the senior figures from our industry and had a cast list of about 15 people. Only one of those was a woman. Everyone was white,” he said.

© Supplied by Kath Flannery / DCT

“This isn’t just a glib, ‘woke’ observation. I don’t raise this to make me feel better. It matters.

“It matters because the challenges this industry needs to overcome to deliver the transition are hard.

“It matters because we are going to need the best team possible to be successful.

“It matters because to try and do these things without the best talent and a diverse and inclusive workforce is like trying to win with only half the squad available.

“So a call to action to all of us – we need to up our game in how we appeal to talent from all different backgrounds to come and work in this sector.”

Creating practical pathways

The launch of IntoNetZero took place at Barclays Eagle Labs in Glasgow earlier this week.

Sarwar said: “I want to work with inspiring organisations like IntoNetZero to help build collaboration across the country. We need to build something that is transformational for our country and for young people.”

© Supplied by CCU International

IntoNetZero co-founder Beena Sharma, who is also the chief executive of CCU International said: “IntoNetZero is an essential movement to ensure that all young people, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, have a clear entry point into the new energy economy.

“By building awareness, nurturing entrepreneurial talent, and providing practical pathways into the industry, we are making sure that everyone can benefit from the UK’s energy transition.”

IntoNetZero, which is also backed by Shell UK, is seeking to develop partnerships with other companies and role models from across the industry to provide those from diverse communities with an entry point to the sector.

In turn, Axis Network is hosting an event in Aberdeen 1 October which will launch a seven-step strategy for reaching Vision 2030 before a panel discussion with contributors.

Behjat, who is a technical sales manager for Wood Group (LON: WG) said: “We have contributors from across the industry, some leaders but also other diverse voices, people who haven’t been in the industry that long and have a fresh perspective. We’re looking forward to releasing them week on week up to our event on the 1st October.”