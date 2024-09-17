Leonardo AW139 helicopters join North Sea search and rescue fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Leonardo AW139 helicopters join North Sea search and rescue fleet

By Erikka Askeland
17/09/2024, 11:31 am Updated: 17/09/2024, 12:51 pm
© Supplied by Euan Duff/ OHSUKSearch and Rescue flight manager David Punchard, OHSUK managing director Andy Rodden, Search and Rescue paramedic and winchman Andrew Cowx.
Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHSUK) takes two new bespoke multi-million-pound Leonardo AW139 helicopters for the offshore energy sector Search and Rescue (SAR) fleet. L to R: Search and rescue flight manager David Punchard, OHSUK managing director Andy Rodden, Search and rescue paramedic and winchman Andrew Cowx.

Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHSUK) has taken two bespoke multi-million-pound Leonardo AW139 helicopters for the offshore energy sector Search and Rescue (SAR) fleet.

Based in Aberdeen, OHSUK has also confirmed it will continue to provide the Industry Search and Rescue service covering the North Sea and which supports up to 10,000 workers until at least 2032.

The fleet has aircraft currently, and they will be replaced by the two new aircraft with a bright blue and orange livery.

OHSUK, formerly called Babcock when it was owned by Babcock International (LON: BAB), has been running the North Sea emergency heli service since 2015.

The AW139s have been designed with input from industry technical leads, flight crews, engineers and medical staff.

New era for SAR

The Industry SAR is funded by North Sea operators and is separate to the SAR service funded by the UK Department for Transport Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Managing director Andy Rodden said: “Over the course of the last ten years the SAR crews have attended almost 1,000 call outs.

“That number shows just how vital the service is to those working offshore. We will use that experience to ensure our SAR teams are able to evolve and have access to the best equipment for the next decade to ensure that they are ready and prepared to respond to incidents at any time.

“This is a new era for the service. Securing a long-term deal shows the trust our partners have in the service and our ability to support their workforce, often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“The contract is excellent news for OHSUK, oil and gas participants and for the offshore energy sector as a whole.”

Industry Search and Rescue is funded and supported by multiple partners from across the energy sector.

As part of the initiative SAR crews are able to participate in extensive training flights, highlighting their continued commitment to the safety and security of personnel offshore.

OHSUK SAR Leonardo AW139 livery. © Supplied by OHSUK
OHSUK SAR Leonardo AW139 livery.

Search and Rescue flight manager David Punchard said: “We have an all-weather capability and are ready to respond, round the clock 365 days of the year.

“The majority of the tasking is ‘medevac’, retrieval of injured people offshore, with a portion of that being search and rescue as well.

“We have the capability to respond to a wide range of incidents to provide a high level of medical care and rescue provision, but in an extreme environment, and get them to a place of safety as quickly as possible.

“It’s an exciting time for us, with two new airframes coming online it will allow us to provide even greater medical support and be ready for what the future brings.”

OHSUK

South Africa-based Ultimate Aviation acquired OHS last year following a period of uncertainty for the formerly-named Babcock helicopter firm.

Rival CHC had attempted to acquire the UK business,  but was ordered to sell off its newly-acquired Babcock North Sea business by the Competition and Markets Authority.

