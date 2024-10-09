GB Energy chairman reveals goal of at least 1,000 jobs at new Aberdeen HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

GB Energy chairman reveals goal of at least 1,000 jobs at new Aberdeen HQ

Juergen Maier laid out more detail around the publicly-owned energy firm as he made his first appearance before MPs at Westminster.
By Adele Merson
09/10/2024, 8:05 am
Juergen Maier laid out more detail around the publicly-owned energy firm as he made his first appearance before MPs at Westminster's Portcullis House on Tuesday. Image: House of Commons

GB Energy’s new Aberdeen headquarters will create “hundreds” of jobs and “may eventually” reach 1,000 or more, its new chairman has revealed.

Juergen Maier laid out details of the publicly-owned energy firm as he made his first appearance before MPs at Westminster on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last month confirmed the Granite City is the chosen location for GB Energy’s new HQ.

But there were questions around what the new energy body will actually do and how many jobs it will deliver in the north-east.

Maier, former chief executive of Siemens UK, said Aberdeen will be the “centre” of all operations.

All the key staff will be located there, including the chief executive of the firm, when they are appointed.

“We might start with an interim chief executive that might not be located there but eventually that will be our plan”, Mr Maier added.

“There will be other locations. We also would like a location in Edinburgh and in Glasgow, particularly to help on innovation, and maybe financial services.

“But where I see the main role in Aberdeen is particularly around operational engineering jobs and ultimately those are the jobs that are in abundance in Aberdeen, are the well paid jobs and are also the greater quantity of the jobs.”

GB Energy’s new HQ will create ‘hundreds’ of jobs in Aberdeen
When pressed again on how many jobs will be brought to Aberdeen, Maier said they “haven’t obviously been able to put a direct number on it yet”.

But confirmed it will be “in the hundreds” and “may eventually be 1,000 or more”.

GB Energy will own, manage, and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion.

Maier said the Aberdeen roles will work with supply chains and the private sector to determine how technologies such as floating offshore wind will be enabled.

They will also look at what are some of the innovation challenges, project management and help schemes gain planning permission, he added.

“I very much see the role of Great British Energy as an enabler of getting such new technologies onto the grid and also as an investor and a co-investor and that’s going to take quite a team of people and skills to achieve that.”

More widely on green energy, he highlighted UK estimates that more than 100,000 people will be employed in offshore wind by the end of the decade.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said the lack of a concrete jobs figure “raises suspicions this will bring nothing more to Aberdeen than a small office with a plaque”.

He added: “Serious questions remain over GB Energy, which won’t compensate for the hammer-blow Labour’s stance on oil and gas have already delivered to the north-east.”

Meanwhile, GB Energy’s new chairman was unable to say when bills would fall as a result of Labour’s flagship policy.

Under questioning from Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, Mr Maier said the only way to get bills down is by “more renewable energy”.

But he said the “exact mechanism” by how that happens is a “matter of policy” and is “not within the scope of GB Energy”.

