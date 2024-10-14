Fennex set to launch extreme weather tech after big win in USA

Aberdeen digital technology firm Fennex aims to launch an extreme weather software technology for the energy industry after winning a significant award in Houston.

Fennex, founded by Adrian and Nassima Brown seven years ago, has been developing its weather monitoring and simulation technology with drilling giant Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) in the Gulf of Mexico over the last three years.

The firm hailed a “David versus Goliath” win at a prestigious awards event where it beat out the likes of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) , Chevon (NYSE:CVX), Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Saudi Aramco (SA:2222) and SLB (NYS: SLB)to win the award for best digital transformation at the global Gulf Energy Excellence Awards.

Brown said “Nobody believed we could win. It is a big deal for small companies.”

The firm’s 23-strong team is based at Opportunity North East’s ONE Tech Hub in Aberdeen.

Fennex will launch the data driven weather solution on to the market likely after Christmas.

Brown said: “The uncertainties and the unpredictability of the weather is going to get worse. We focus on helping businesses to make better decisions to make their people and their assets safe.

“Climate change is driving complexities. The reality is people who are forward thinking always think about how technology can be leveraged to manage increased in complexity.”

She added “Fennex’s journey is a testament to the power of innovation and strategic partnerships. By combining our vision with the foresight of partners like Noble, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry, proving that even small, agile companies can drive significant transformation and lead the way in shaping the future of offshore energy.

“This success, however, would not have been possible without the incredible support from the thriving ecosystem fostered by Opportunity North East. Scottish innovation in digital tech is truly impactful, and I hope our story serves as a testament to that.”

ONE Tech Hub director Karen O’Hanlon said: “Digital tech is the fastest growing sector in the north east and ONE Tech Hub serves as the home for ambitious digital tech entrepreneurs, including Fennex, who have participated in ONE programmes, mentoring and business growth support.

“Fennex’s achievements highlight the region’s ongoing innovation and growth potential, with the north east gaining recognition on a global scale.”