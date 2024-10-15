Proserv wins six-figure deal on Norwegian oil and gas platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Proserv wins six-figure deal on Norwegian oil and gas platform

By Erikka Askeland
15/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OKEAOKEA Brage field platform
OKEA Brage field platform

Aberdeen controls technology firm Proserv has won a six-figure contract to deliver its technology to an oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea.

The firm’s Stavanger-based sampling division won a contract with Aker Solutions to deliver a multiphase sampling unit (MPSU) the Brage platform, operated by OKEA (OSLO:OKEA).

The unit offers operators a “compact, lightweight, and cost-efficient” alternative where frequent separator sampling is not feasible, Proserv said.

OKEA is a specialist in late-life assets such as Brage, which is 76 miles west of Bergen.

Proserv vice president of services Angus Rodger said the firm aims for “successful delivery in December 2025”.

Proserv multiphase sampling unit (MPSU © Supplied by Proserv
Proserv multiphase sampling unit (MPSU).

He added: “This contract is a testament to our ability to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our customers.”

Proserv recently completed a buy-out from its private equity owners in a deal backed by a strategic investor who has worked alongside the business for around five years.

The multi-million pound deal was led by Proserv chief executive Davis Larssen and chief financial officer Mark Fraser, backed by GIIL, a UK-based investment vehicle of Glenn Inniss, the founder and owner of the London-based GII Finance Group.

The deal marked an exit for shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR (NYSE:KKR). Both investors took control of the group in a 2018 restructuring.

The new owners pledged to introduce an employee ownership scheme for the benefit of its 800-strong global workforce by the end of the year.

The deal with the Norwegian oil and gas firm comes after it revealed it has teamed up with marine energy group Mocean Energy to develop subsea renewable energy control systems that could replace umbilical power cables traditionally used by the energy sector.

The firm has also developed the Electro Cable Guard (ECG) monitoring solution alongside ScottishPower Renewables and Equinor with the support of a £1m of funding through the Innovate UK smart grant. The technology has been used in Equinor wind farms including Hywind Scotland, Hywind Tampen and the first two phases of Dogger Bank.

