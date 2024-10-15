Proserv wins six-figure deal on Norwegian oil and gas platform

Aberdeen controls technology firm Proserv has won a six-figure contract to deliver its technology to an oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea.

The firm’s Stavanger-based sampling division won a contract with Aker Solutions to deliver a multiphase sampling unit (MPSU) the Brage platform, operated by OKEA (OSLO:OKEA).

The unit offers operators a “compact, lightweight, and cost-efficient” alternative where frequent separator sampling is not feasible, Proserv said.

OKEA is a specialist in late-life assets such as Brage, which is 76 miles west of Bergen.

Proserv vice president of services Angus Rodger said the firm aims for “successful delivery in December 2025”.

© Supplied by Proserv

He added: “This contract is a testament to our ability to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our customers.”

Proserv recently completed a buy-out from its private equity owners in a deal backed by a strategic investor who has worked alongside the business for around five years.

The multi-million pound deal was led by Proserv chief executive Davis Larssen and chief financial officer Mark Fraser, backed by GIIL, a UK-based investment vehicle of Glenn Inniss, the founder and owner of the London-based GII Finance Group.

The deal marked an exit for shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR (NYSE:KKR). Both investors took control of the group in a 2018 restructuring.

The new owners pledged to introduce an employee ownership scheme for the benefit of its 800-strong global workforce by the end of the year.

The deal with the Norwegian oil and gas firm comes after it revealed it has teamed up with marine energy group Mocean Energy to develop subsea renewable energy control systems that could replace umbilical power cables traditionally used by the energy sector.

The firm has also developed the Electro Cable Guard (ECG) monitoring solution alongside ScottishPower Renewables and Equinor with the support of a £1m of funding through the Innovate UK smart grant. The technology has been used in Equinor wind farms including Hywind Scotland, Hywind Tampen and the first two phases of Dogger Bank.