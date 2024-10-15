NEO Energy senior leadership steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NEO Energy senior leadership steps down

By Ryan Duff
15/10/2024, 7:59 am Updated: 15/10/2024, 9:06 am
Shell Aberdeen city centre
The Silver Finn building in Aberdeen, home to Shell, Neo Energy, Kellas Midstream and Prosafe.

Aberdeen-based NEO Energy’s chief executive, Paul Harris, and chief technical officer Martin Rowe have announced they will be stepping away from the firm.

This comes as the firm’s chairman, Martin Bachmann, and two non-executive directors – David Gair and Fiona Hill – also vacate board positions.

Recently, NEO Energy and its 100% owner HitecVision announced that they are slowing down investment activities due to UK fiscal and political instability.

The firm wrote: “HitecVision and the NEO Board would like to thank all of the departing board and executive team members for their significant contributions to NEO’s growth.”

Recently, there has been much market speculation as to the future of NEO Energy with backer HitecVision potentially looking to sell.

Senior analyst for Wood Mac James Reid told Energy Voice in July that HitecVision has come to “the end of their investment horizon” with NEO Energy.

NEO welcomes new management

The firm has announced that John Knight has been appointed executive chair of the board alongside his non-executive directors Einar Gjelsvik, Tim Dodson and Grethe Moen.

John Knight joined HitecVision in 2018 after departing the Norwegian state-owned firm Equinor.

He has 16 years’ experience from Equinor, where he has held several central managerial positions in international operations.

Knight also has a background in energy investment banking and, much like NEO’s incoming CEO, has experience in law having worked as a barrister.

Outgoing CEO and CTO Harris and Rowe will support the business until the end of the year to assist with an “orderly transition of their responsibilities.”

After departing the HitecVision-backed firm Harris will retire while Martin steps away from NEO Energy.

To replace the outgoing senior business leaders Andy McIntosh has been appointed as chief executive officer and Craig McKenzie has been appointed as chief operating officer. Both are internal hires.

McIntosh has been with the firm since October 2019, having served as general counsel and director of business services until his recent appointment to the top job.

The new CEO has a legal background, having worked as a senior legal advisor for ConocoPhillips and Maersk Oil.

He also spent a little over four years working for EnQuest in Aberdeen.

