Production stops amid ‘smoke development’ on Sleipner B 

Smoke detected on Equinor’s Sleipner B platform in Norweigan waters has stopped production and emergency vessels have been called in.

The Skandi Mongstad and Esvagt Bergen vessels have used seawater to cool down the platform after smoke was detected in its switchgear room at 4 am on Tuesday morning.

Norway’s state-owned oil firm has shared that the safety vessels will remain in place at the Sleipner B platform and monitor the situation “for as long as necessary”.

A search and rescue (SAR) helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera is set to fly over the unmanned installation to monitor the situation.

Equinor shared in an update: “There is no danger to life and health. Production from Sleipner B has been shut down, and the platform is depressurized and without power.”

The firm shared that the drop in production will not impact its commitments to its customers.

Sleipner B is an unmanned production platform located in the Sleipner Vest area of the Norwegian North Sea.

The platform is located around 7 miles from the Sleipner A installation.

Sleipner A is a processing and drilling platform that houses living quarters.

Operations and maintenance crews from Sleipner A regularly operate Sleipner B.

The region includes Equinor’s Sleipner Ost, Gungne and Sleipner Ves gas and condensate fields.