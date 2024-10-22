Production stops amid ‘smoke development’ on Sleipner B 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Production stops amid ‘smoke development’ on Sleipner B 

By Ryan Duff
22/10/2024, 4:18 pm Updated: 22/10/2024, 4:25 pm
© Supplied by EquinorEquinor's Sleipner field in the Norweigan North Sea.
Smoke detected on Equinor’s Sleipner B platform in Norweigan waters has stopped production and emergency vessels have been called in.

The Skandi Mongstad and Esvagt Bergen vessels have used seawater to cool down the platform after smoke was detected in its switchgear room at 4 am on Tuesday morning.

Norway’s state-owned oil firm has shared that the safety vessels will remain in place at the Sleipner B platform and monitor the situation “for as long as necessary”.

A search and rescue (SAR) helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera is set to fly over the unmanned installation to monitor the situation.

Equinor shared in an update: “There is no danger to life and health. Production from Sleipner B has been shut down, and the platform is depressurized and without power.”

The firm shared that the drop in production will not impact its commitments to its customers.

Sleipner B is an unmanned production platform located in the Sleipner Vest area of the Norwegian North Sea.

The platform is located around 7 miles from the Sleipner A installation.

Sleipner A is a processing and drilling platform that houses living quarters.

Operations and maintenance crews from Sleipner A regularly operate Sleipner B.

The region includes Equinor’s Sleipner Ost, Gungne and Sleipner Ves gas and condensate fields.

