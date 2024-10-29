Serica warns of production hit by outage on Triton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Serica warns of production hit by outage on Triton

By Erikka Askeland
29/10/2024, 7:45 am
© Tailwind EnergyThe Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has raised concerns that Dana Petroleum is making insufficient inspections of the fire suppression system of its Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.
The Triton FPSO

Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ) has warned its expected oil and gas production this year will be hit after a failed gas compressor has shut down operations on the Triton FPSO.

The firm, which has a stake in the bub along with operator Dana, said that production has been “interrupted owing to a problem with the single gas compressor in operation”.

However the problem has not caused any oil and gas to be leaked.

Korean-owned Dana Petroleum has operated the Triton FPSO since 2012. It is located  approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen, and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

Serica said a “potential dry gas seal failure was identified in the ‘A’ gas compressor during operations on 26 October. This did not result in a leak of hydrocarbons. The FPSO operator, Dana Petroleum, is working to identify and execute the necessary repair”.

In October, Serica has said production guidance towards the bottom of the 41,000 to 46,000 boepd range was dependent on sustained production levels of around 50,000 boepd in Q4.

It added: “Given the outage of production from Triton, Serica’s production for 2024 is now expected to be slightly below this previous guidance.”

It also said that that actions were being taken to “reduce the operational vulnerability of the Triton FPSO” by bringing the second compressor into service.”

However, this “corrective” work is now expected to be delayed to the first quarter of 2025.

Production from Serica’s other assets is currently in line with expectations, with cash flow aided by the recent level of gas prices. The average month to date market gas price is 97.9 pence per therm, the strongest so far in 2024.

Serica will issue a trading and operations update in mid-November, by which time production on the Triton FPSO is expected to have resumed.

The addition of production from the GE-05 well on the Gannet field (SQZ: 100%) is expected shortly after the resumption of production.

