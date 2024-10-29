Wood wins million hours job in Saudi Arabia

Aberdeen’s Wood (LON:WG) has won a contract with Saudi Arabia’s giant Aramco (SA:2222) to help the Gulf state increase natural gas production.

Wood said the project management consultancy services contract will take “one million engineering hours” to execute over seven years involving over 400 Wood employees across the UK, India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It did not disclose the value of the contract however.

The deal involves an engineering services contract for Aramco’s Southern and Northern Areas gas increments project in in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

Wood will deliver pre-FEED and FEED engineering for gas facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia including large-scale onshore gas production and processing facilities. The scope also includes EPC contracting support for future phases.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s executive president of projects, said: “Natural gas is a key transition fuel that can have an immediate positive impact on the carbon emissions associated with energy production.

“Building on our 30-year relationship with Aramco, we are delighted to support this significant expansion project. The Southern and Northern Areas gas increments will meet growing energy and efficiency demands across the globe.

“Our specialist engineering and project delivery teams thrive in solving large scale and complex challenges. We look forward to applying our global capability to deliver this world-scale project.“

Aramco is the world’s largest oil producer. In recent months, the state-controlled firm has awarded contracts worth more than $25 billion (£19.3bn) to progress its strategic gas expansion, which targets sales gas production growth of more than 60% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels.