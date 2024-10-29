Wood wins million hours job in Saudi Arabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood wins million hours job in Saudi Arabia

By Erikka Askeland
29/10/2024, 9:12 am Updated: 29/10/2024, 9:13 am
© Photograph: Bloomberg (2)Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is a Saudi royal and politician who has served as the Saudi Arabian minister of energy since September 2019.

Aberdeen’s Wood (LON:WG) has won a contract with Saudi Arabia’s giant Aramco (SA:2222) to help the Gulf state increase natural gas production.

Wood said the project management consultancy services contract will take “one million engineering hours” to execute over seven years involving over 400 Wood employees across the UK, India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It did not disclose the value of the contract however.

The deal involves an engineering services contract for Aramco’s Southern and Northern Areas gas increments project in in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

Wood will deliver pre-FEED and FEED engineering for gas facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia including large-scale onshore gas production and processing facilities. The scope also includes EPC contracting support for future phases.

Craig Shanaghey © SYSTEM
Craig Shanaghey executive president, projects for Wood.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s executive president of projects, said: “Natural gas is a key transition fuel that can have an immediate positive impact on the carbon emissions associated with energy production.

“Building on our 30-year relationship with Aramco, we are delighted to support this significant expansion project. The Southern and Northern Areas gas increments will meet growing energy and efficiency demands across the globe.

“Our specialist engineering and project delivery teams thrive in solving large scale and complex challenges. We look forward to applying our global capability to deliver this world-scale project.“

Aramco is the world’s largest oil producer. In recent months, the state-controlled firm has awarded contracts worth more than $25 billion (£19.3bn) to progress its strategic gas expansion, which targets sales gas production growth of more than 60% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels.

