Oil & Gas

Abu Dhabi deals for North Sea firms TWMA and Osso

By Erikka Askeland
31/10/2024, 2:56 pm Updated: 31/10/2024, 3:01 pm
© Supplied by TWMATWMA RotoMill
A TWMA RotoMill2.0 on route to location to the Middle East following a $70 million contract win.

Aberdeen drilling waste management firm TWMA has extended a contract in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a deal worth $70 million (£54.3m).

The firm now plans to expand its Middle East operation and increase its workforce by over 100 personnel.

Work scope for the unnamed UAE operator includes 10 additional jackups with skip and ship operations and the development of a new onshore treatment facility. Once completed, the facility is expected to process more than 50,000 metric tons of waste annually, generated by more than 100 land rigs operating in the region.

Aberdeen fluid control firm Osso has formed a new “entity” in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and appointed a new general manager to support significant growth of its business in the region.

Osso, formerly known as Centrifuges Unlimited, has also secured larger facilities in Abu Dhabi after a sales of key equipment such as mud coolers and chillers grew 50% in the region over the past year.

Daniel Burbridge has been promoted as the firm’s general manager for the Middle East. Based in the region for over five years, Burbridge will now oversee the company’s operations and client relationships.

Daniel Burbridge, Middle East general manager for Osso. © Supplied by Osso
Osso establishes Middle East entity in UAE and appoints new general manager, Daniel Burbridge.

TWMA UAE general manager, Pierre-Marie Hinden, said: “This contract win highlights the significant impact we’ve made in the region, having partnered with this operator since 2012.”

Osso chief executive James Scullion said: “The formation of our entity marks a key milestone in our regional growth.

“Through ongoing investments into our fleet and team, we’ve built real momentum, highlighting the trust our clients place in us and the expanding opportunities in the region.

“With Daniel’s leadership, and our focus on enhancing and expanding our capabilities, we are well-positioned to continue building on our success and driving strong growth across the Middle East.”

The announcements come as the event billed as the “world’s largest energy gathering” Adipec takes place from 4-7 November 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

