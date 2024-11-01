Dana offers up work to ‘kill’ Western Isles wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Dana offers up work to ‘kill’ Western Isles wells

By Ryan Duff
01/11/2024, 12:10 pm
Dana's previously owned Western Isles FPSO in the North Sea.
Dana's previously owned Western Isles FPSO in the North Sea.

Dana Petroleum has offered up tenders to “kill” the Harris and Barra wells at its ill-fated Western Isles project.

The Dana-operated oil field shut down production eight years earlier than scheduled as it deemed the project “uneconomic”.

The work being offered up calls for a “light well intervention vessel” to “kill and plug” the wells. Each contract is worth less than £25 million, according to the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) Pathfinder service.

There are four wells at Harris and a further three at Barra that need work with the two locations up for separate tenders.

This is part of a well decommissioning campaign that is set for 2026 to 2028.

When Western Isles started up in 2017, Dana said it expected 15+ years of production.

However, plans submitted to regulator OPRED last year by Dana shared that the project would shut down in March of this year.

Aberdeen’s NEO Energy owned a 23.08% stake in the project and was reported as taking a $77.3m impairment on the project “driven primarily by a reduction to the expected life of the field”.

NEO later bought the field’s namesake floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for its Buchan redevelopment project, work on which has since been delayed.

Western Isles was the culmination of the Harris and Barra fields and is located around 99 miles east of the Shetlands and 7 miles west of Tern field.

The UK Government first gave approval for the project back in December 2012.

TAQA offers up decom work

OKEA Brage field platform © Supplied by OKEA
OKEA Brage field platform

This month’s Pathfinder update was dominated by decommissioning projects, namely from TAQA as it looked to progress shut down work at its historic Brae field.

Additionally, the North Sea operator offered up work, in the same value band as Dana Petroleum’s Wester Isles tenders, for the disconnection of satellite fields in the Northern North Sea.

These fields include Pelican, Otter, Cladhan, Hudson, Kestrel and Falcon.

There was also work offered up in for Brae and the listed projects includes the flushing and displacement of produced fluids and disconnecting pipelines.

