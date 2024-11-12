Courts to decide if petrol emissions are death knell for UK’s largest oil field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Courts to decide if petrol emissions are death knell for UK’s largest oil field

By Jessica Mills Davies
12/11/2024, 4:45 pm Updated: 12/11/2024, 6:13 pm
© Supplied by Greenhouse CommunicaStopRosebank campaigners hosted a rally on the streets of Edinburgh on 12/11/2024. Picture shows; Rosebank protests.
StopRosebank campaigners hosted a rally on the streets of Edinburgh on 12/11/2024. Picture shows; Rosebank protests.

A hearing in the Scottish courts this week will decide if planning consent for the UK’s largest undeveloped oil field, and a mature gas basin in the North Sea, will be blocked due to emissions produced by end-use petrol and gas customers.

Campaign groups Greenpeace UK and Uplift are bringing separate challenges to the Rosebank oil field project, to be developed by Equinor and Ithaca Energy off the Scottish coast, and the Jackdaw gas field being developed by Shell.

They have called for a judicial review of the projects, arguing that “the government failed to consider the impact caused by the emissions created by burning Rosebank’s oil and gas” in its planning decision.

A hearing will begin on Tuesday to decide whether the Rosebank oil development and Jackdaw gas developments can proceed, which is expected to last for up to four days.

“The pivotal question that surrounds Rosebank is that the energy transition requires not just the development of new forms of clean energy but also the more difficult tasks often of ceasing to produce carbon too,” said Ewan Gibbs, a senior lecturer in economic and social history at the School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow.

“Even were Rosebank developed, it won’t reverse the longer-term trajectory in the North Sea towards diminishing employment and production, which has been very apparent over the past decade.”

Oil and gas burned from the Rosebank oil field would create more than 200 million tonnes of CO2, which was ignored in the planning decisions for those projects, the climate campaign groups said.

“We think that the decision to approve Rosebank was made unlawfully,” Uplift environmental lawyer Tessa Khan told Energy Voice. “We are hoping that the court agrees with us that the decision should effectively be quashed, and as a result the Rosebank oil field will never be developed.”

She added that the UK “simply cannot add additional oil projects to the global energy supply” and meet climate targets.

© Uplift
Uplift executive director Tessa Khan.

‘Unlawful’

The green groups have urged the government to consider a landmark judgment brought by campaigner Sarah Finch this June, in which the Supreme Court ruled that emissions from burning fossil fuels must be accounted for in consent decisions.

“Following the decision of the Supreme Court in the Finch case, the Labour government announced in August that it accepted that the approval was unlawful because it failed to take into account the field’s combustion emissions,” they said.

The judgment ruled that Surrey council’s decision to grant planning consent was not lawful because emissions from burning downstream refined oil products, covered under ‘scope 3’ of the European directive, were not included.

The developer of the Horse Hill project did not deny that oil extracted from the project would inevitably be sent to refineries and that refined oil would be combusted, producing greenhouse gas emissions.

© Image: Friends of the Earth
Campaigner Sarah Finch celebrates outside of the Supreme Court in London.

That judgment had implications for the whole oil industry, as it was the first to implement the Environmental Impact Assessment directive under the 2020 offshore oil and gas exploration regulations.

It meant that emissions produced by cars that burn petrol in a combustion engine, or gas burned at a plant, must be included in any environmental impact assessment for any new oil or gas exploration project.

“Considering Scope 3 emissions is pivotal… in shifting the understanding of what is at stake in the development of an oil and gas field towards their meaningful contribution to carbon emissions,” said Gibbs.

Climate groups also argue that the government failed to adequately assess the marine impacts of Rosebank on local wildlife or minimise the impacts on a marine protected area in Scotland.

Consultation

The green groups have accused the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which is obliged to help Secretary of State Ed Miliband meet the UK’s net-zero target by 2050, of a “lack of transparency” in its net-zero test for the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects.

The case being heard in the Scottish courts this week is likely to be pivotal for the energy transition, as it will offer a ‘canary in the goldmine’ indication of the future of North Sea oil.

Khan said it will decide how the UK government enacts legislation, after the UK Supreme Court ruled this summer that environmental impact assessments must take into account “the direct and indirect effects” of oil and gas exploration.

This represents a “new way” for the government to approach the environmental impact of such projects, said Khan, who added that the legal framework in the UK, and regulation surrounding that, “has to be amended” following the consultation.

The government said the consultation on the effects of so-called ‘scope 3’ emissions, which will run until 8 January 2025, is the first step towards a “fair, orderly and prosperous transition in the North Sea”.

Planning “will need to consider how GHG [greenhouse gas emissions] associated with a proposed project impact climate” – including the effects of burning hydrocarbons such as oil, gas or condensate, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero indicated.

Planning decisions, overseen by the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning, are expected to be suspended or deferred until the consultation is concluded.

Government is also consulting on an end to oil and gas licences in the North Sea, with a second consultation due before the end of the year on exploration licensing.

Recommended for you

Tags