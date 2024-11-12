DeepOcean, Exceed partner on P&A services for decommissioning market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

DeepOcean, Exceed partner on P&A services for decommissioning market

By Anna Kachkova
12/11/2024, 4:38 pm Updated: 12/11/2024, 4:43 pm
© Supplied by systemDecommissioning at the Frigg oilfield.

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean and Aberdeen-based well management firm Exceed Energy have entered into a collaboration agreement to supply vessel-based well plug and abandonment (P&A) services. These will be offered to the decommissioning market globally.

The partners are planning to offer a single contract, turnkey P&A service that will include equipment, planning, execution and close-out. They also intend for the service to include a full audit trail in an effort to ensure optimum repurposing and re-use of retrieved assets.

The companies said the partnership would combine DeepOcean’s subsea engineering expertise and fleet of work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) and supporting subsea vessels with Exceed’s well decommissioning know-how.

“Compared to rig-based P&A, we believe this partnership can deliver significant time and cost benefits to operators’ decommissioning projects,” said DeepOcean Europe’s managing director, Olaf Hansen.

“Our complementary service offering has already proven that it can provide a comprehensive, best-in-class solution to well decommissioning.”

Hansen’s comment referred to the partners’ first collaboration, with them having recently completed a multi-well, vessel-based P&A campaign on behalf of Serica Energy. According to the partners, the campaign resulted in “significant” time and cost savings, as well as reduced carbon dioxide emissions compared with rig-based P&A work.

Exceed commercial director John Anderson, said the two companies would be starting another multi-well campaign – which will also be multi-client – later this year. And DeepOcean UK managing director Robin Mawhinney noted that the partners would build on their first collaborative project with an eye to delivering services both in the North Sea and further afield.

Mermaid

The announcement comes as both the North Sea and global decommissioning markets continue to grow. The UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) forecast in July that, on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) alone, operators were expected to spend about £24bn on decommissioning over 2023-32. The regulator also warned that the backlog of inactive wells on the UKCS was increasing year on year.

This is expected to be a boon for the providers of decommissioning services. And vessel-based decommissioning services represent an increasingly popular option, given their potential to reduce costs, time and emissions, as well as the additional flexibility they offer.

Indeed, Mermaid Subsea Services said in a separate announcement that it had completed what it believes to be the largest vessel-based UK North Sea decommissioning campaign to date.

Aberdeen-based Mermaid said the project, which it carried out for an unnamed North Sea operator over a two-year period, involved the P&A of 21 wells across the Northern and Central North Sea. The multi-well campaign, carried out using the Island Valiant vessel, also represents the company’s largest contract to date.

“This has been a landmark project, not just for Mermaid but also for the wider North Sea decommissioning sector,” stated Mermaid’s regional director, Scott Cormack.

“Well P&A is the single biggest cost, most time demanding, and incredibly technically challenging element of any campaign. Efficient and effective operations can have a big impact on the North Sea’s overall decommissioning cost,” he added.

“Mermaid’s vessel-based P&A approach offers clients real agility and flexibility, ensuring that projects can be delivered on time and on budget.”

