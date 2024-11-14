Aberdeen firm Plexus wins $1 million order in the Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen firm Plexus wins $1 million order in the Middle East

By Erikka Askeland
14/11/2024, 8:01 am Updated: 14/11/2024, 8:39 am
Plexus Holdings' proprietary POSGRIP wellhead equipment.
Plexus Holdings' proprietary POSGRIP wellhead equipment.

Plexus Holdings PLC (AIM:POS) has won a deal to supply its wellhead equipment to an an offshore gas exploration project in the Middle East.

The Dyce-based firm will supply its Exact exploration wellhead equipment on a rental basis in a deal that will generate approximately $1 million in revenue, the firm said.

The job is expected to begin in the second half of 2025. The order, which is still subject to contract finalisation, was secured in partnership with Peak Energy Solutions, which Plexus has collaborated for the past two years to establish the necessary local licenses and customer registration for operations in the region.

Chief executive Craig Hendrie said: “We look forward to beginning active work with Peak, which will assist us with initial preparation from its base in Abu Dhabi and access to local services.

“This breakthrough order marks an exciting entry into a region where offshore oil and gas exploration continues, and where customers understand the value of our through-BOP solution that offers both enhanced safety and cost savings.

“We anticipate that this success will pave the way for further opportunities across the Middle East, where demand for offshore services aligns well with Plexus’ innovative products and technology.”

Plexus founder Ben Van Bilderbeek and then technical director, Craig Hendrie in an old picture from 2014.

Last month the firm revealed it had swung back into the black, reporting a pre-tax profit of £2.8m, reversing a prior year loss of £4.2m. Sales had shot through the roof, rising to £12.7m in the year ending 30 June 2024, compared to £1.5m in 2023.

In the final results statement, chairman Ben van Bilderbeek said: “Despite the current climate of negativity towards offshore oil and gas, we are very optimistic about the growth of the business and the opportunities which are suited to our unique mix of proprietary products and engineering capability.

“The global demand for jack-up rigs remains strong, and our product mix is well suited to many of the activities that these rigs are performing, such as P&A and CCS work in the North Sea, as well as exploration and production drilling in locations such as the Middle East and South-East Asia where demand remains strong.”

In July, the firm’s founder van Bilderbeek confirmed he was handing the reigns as CEO over to Hendrie, who has been with Plexus for over 25 years, including 19 years as technical director.

Recommended for you