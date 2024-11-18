Petrofac extends loan payment ‘forbearance’ once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac extends loan payment ‘forbearance’ once again

By Erikka Askeland
18/11/2024, 7:28 am Updated: 18/11/2024, 10:46 am
© Supplied by PetrofacAfonso Reis e Sousa, Chief Financial Officer of Petrofac.
Afonso Reis e Sousa, Chief Financial Officer of Petrofac.

Beleaguered oil field services group Petrofac (LON:PFC) has struck a deal to delay payment to lenders another month as the debt-burdened firm continues its restructuring plan.

The group announced today it has extended its existing forbearance agreement on the “non-payment” of an interest coupon on its senior secured notes that was initially due on 15 May 2024 with just less than half of its lenders.

Petrofac said a group of note holders, representing around 47% of the outstanding senior secured notes “and certain other acceding noteholders” had agreed to shift the payment deadline from 15 November to 13 December 2024.

Petrofac added the extension also extends to the non-payment of the interest coupon that was due on 15 November 2024.

The payment delay comes despite having come to an agreement with lenders – the 47% “ad hoc” group –  on a rescue deal in September.

The deal will see the majority of existing debt swapped into equity, which will result in “significant dilution of the existing shareholders, the extent of which is still to be agreed”.

Petrofac has been struggling with rising debt, having missed a 30-day grace period on a coupon that was supposed to be paid 15 May on $600m loan notes due in 2026.

This saw the company initially miss the deadline to deliver its full year report for 2023, resulting in a temporary suspension of trading in its shares.

The company reported a $505 million net loss in its delayed full-year financial results for 2023, while its net debt reached US$583mn.

The company has been looking to sell some of its non-core assets to provide fresh capital.

However, the company has managed to hold its revenues steady, coming in at $2.5 billion in 2023 compared to 2022’s $2.6bn. It has also been successful in securing major contracts to grow its order book and create the promise of future returns.

The company took a further hit this year as ratings agency Fitch downgraded it to “restricted default” (RD) from C due to the missed interest payment.

Petrofac is seeking a financial restructure to improve liquidity and secure bank guarantees to support current and future contracts, and is in talk with lenders to see some of the debt swapped for equity.

In it’s statement, Petrofac added: “The attention of investors is drawn to the company’s previous market announcements for additional information surrounding the proposed financial restructure which the board and management continues to progress at pace. Further information will be shared as appropriate.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said the further delays will be making investors who could face a bondholder wipeout in shares “nervous”.

In a note he said: “This has dragged on for some months and doesn’t appear to be any closer to a resolution.

“The extension of the agreement now also includes the non-payment over the November coupon that was due last week.

“Outlook remains challenging and equity investors are probably getting increasingly nervous over the terms of any deal that may be agreed.”

Recommended for you

Tags