Maier says GB Energy could create 300 jobs in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Maier says GB Energy could create 300 jobs in Aberdeen

By Michael Behr
21/11/2024, 7:22 am
© Supplied by House of Commons.Juergen Maier.
GB Energy chair Juergen Maier.

GB Energy chairman Jurgen Maier has pledged that the state-owned energy company will create up to 300 jobs at its new headquarters in Aberdeen.

Speaking to the House of Commons energy security and net zero select committee, he said that while a workforce plan had not yet been created, he estimated there would be 200-300 roles in the city.

However, in his first appearance before MPs in October, Maier had said that the GB Energy’ Aberdeen headquarters “may eventually” create 1,000 or more jobs for the city.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn called out the revision on Twitter, stating: “700 fewer jobs in just 43 days”.

Maier added in his House of Commons address that there was an “opportunity” to bring workers in from the city’s long-established oil and gas sector to staff GB Energy.

However, he said that, of the initial £8.3 billion of investment committed by the Labour government for GB Energy, the initial phase will involve a “very modest,” £125 million.

Maier added that these investments will be made “well into next year”.

According to him, GB Energy will make a profit within five years.

Maier, a former chief executive of Siemens UK, was appointed to head GB Energy in July this year.

He has previously laid out plans to turn the company into a “national champion” in the mould of Denmark’s renewable energy giant, Orsted.

He envisions that the company’s remit could evolve from taking minority stakes in renewable energy projects to become a major power generator in its own right, and gaining the power to borrow money.

In addition to GB Energy’s main headquarters in Aberdeen, additional satellite offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow been touted.

Maier previously said the Aberdeen roles will work with supply chains and the private sector to determine how technologies such as floating offshore wind will be enabled.

Recommended for you

Tags