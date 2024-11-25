Dozens evacuated from Harbour North Sea rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Dozens evacuated from Harbour North Sea rig

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
25/11/2024, 8:13 pm Updated: 25/11/2024, 8:33 pm
© ValarisThe Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has reprimanded Valaris after an 85kg object was dropped on one the company’s rigs that could have resulted in a fatality.
Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) has had over 50 personnel evacuated from a rig operating in the J-area after it was hit by a nearby supply vessel.

Personnel were airlifted from the Valaris 120 around 149 miles (240km) south-east of Aberdeen.

Harbour Energy said that, as a precaution, 52 “non-essential” workers were removed from the installation after the collision at around 10.18pm on Sunday.

Valaris 120 is a jackup rig and was previously known as Valaris JU-120, which was subject to a collapse of one of its cranes.

The staff were flown to Aberdeen on three separate flights on Monday morning after a supply vessel crashed into one of the rig’s legs.

Around 128 personnel were onboard the Valaris 120 before the evacuation. The installation is currently deployed alongside the Judy offshore platform.

A spokesperson for Harbour Energy said: “People are our priority, and everyone onboard the rig and the vessel is safe and well.

“Our incident response teams have been mobilised and are in liaison with the relevant authorities.

“Further information will be made available when details are confirmed.”

Harbour is the UK North Sea’s largest independent oil and gas producers – and J-Area was its largest  producer in 2023.

It struck a deal in September with Bermuda-based Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to extend the rig contract on the field for a further three years.

Valaris was created in 2019 through a merger of rival rig contractors Ensco and Rowan, forming the largest firm of its kind globally by fleet size.

More to follow.

