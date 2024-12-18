Europa cancels Whisby oil royalty agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Europa cancels Whisby oil royalty agreement

By Michael Behr
18/12/2024, 7:35 am
The Wressle development in Lincolnshire, which Europa Oil has a share in
The Wressle development in Lincolnshire, which Europa Oil has a share in

Europa Oil & Gas (AIM: EOG) has terminated a royalty agreement covering the Whisby 4 well with BritNRG, the Whisby field operator and licence holder.

Europa said that the agreement has not generated any income for the company and further investment is required to potentially return the agreement to a cash-generating arrangement.

Given the technical risks associated with any further investment, it was decided that the company’s capital is better spent on the other assets held by Europa.

The carrying value of the agreement is currently written down to nil in the company’s accounts. Upon termination of the agreement, there are no remaining associated liabilities, since these have been written off by the parties to the agreement.

This has resulted in a £185,000 net gain to the company’s balance sheet.

Europa Oil & Gas CEO Will Holland said: “The Whisby 4 well was drilled in 2003 and since then it has been producing on natural decline to the point where the original net profits interest agreement is no longer profitable for Europa.

“Given the uncertainties associated with any further investment in the Whisby 4 well, the Board decided that our capital is better spent on other projects that offer our shareholders a better value proposition.”

Europa holds a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well, which is based in the East Midlands west of Lincoln.

The well produces around 40bpd of oil, of which 26bpd go to Europa.

The company previously warned that its plans to extend the Wressle oil field extension were hit by legal challenge that would overturn its planning approval.

Recommended for you

Tags