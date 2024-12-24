TotalEnergies spudded Culzean well to close out 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies spudded Culzean well to close out 2024

By Stephen Coomber
24/12/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 24/12/2024, 9:04 am
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform.
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform.

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters

UK Offshore Well Slot December 2024

As of 18 December, Westwood Global Energy reports there are three exploration and two appraisal wells active on the UKCS, Culzean Deep, Brodgar North and Jocelyn South in the CNS and Pensacola (appraisal) and Abbey (appraisal) in the SNS.

Since the previous report, no wells have been completed, and one exploration well has spudded.

Central North Sea

The TotalEnergies-operated 22/25a-C8 Culzean HPHT development infill well is being drilled from the Culzean wellhead platform and was spudded on 26 November.

The producer well is targeting the Upper – Middle Triassic and will be deepened to an ILX exploration target in the Lower Triassic.

The well will be targeting the crestal area of the field in a tilted fault block in the SW of the Culzean structure. Westwood estimates pre-drill resources for the exploration target at 67 mmboe, based on analogues.

The Harbour-operated 21/3a-H5 Brodgar North well was spudded on 10 November, with the Paul B. Loyd Jr semi-sub. The prospect is a stratigraphic trap in the Lower Cretaceous. Westwood is holding estimated resources of c. 10 mmboe.

The 30/7a-R3 Joceyln South well, operated by Harbour, was spudded on 20 October with the Valaris 120 jack-up from the Judy platform.

The well is targeting gas condensate in the Upper and Middle Jurassic and Triassic, in a three-way dip closure. Pre-drill resources are c. 10 mmboe.

Southern North Sea

The Shell-operated 41/5a-3 Pensacola appraisal well was spudded on 17 November with the Valaris 123 jack-up rig.

The well is targeting a more crestal location of the Pensacola micro-platform, where a thicker Permian reservoir is prognosed than was encountered in the 2022 discovery well. Pre-appraisal P50 resources are 72.6 mmboe.

The 47/3i-17 Abbey appraisal well, operated by Petrogas, was spudded with the Noble Resilient on 13 November. The well is appraising the 1974 47/3-2 Artemis discovery which encountered gas in a tight Permian reservoir. Pre-appraisal P50 resources are 19.1 mmboe.

Norway Well Slot December 2024

As of 18 December, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are four exploration wells active on the NCS, with Prince and Anatas Lower in the NNS, Tomcat in the Norwegian Sea, and Zagato in the Barents Sea.

Since the previous report, five exploration and two appraisal wells completed, with Ringand (oil & gas discovery), Kaldafjell (dry), Løvmeis (dry), Falstaff (oil & gas), Kvernbit & Mimung (results pending), Countach (appraisal, oil), and Sabina (appraisal, gas condensate). The Prince, Tomcat and Zagato wells were spudded.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-3 S Zagato well was spudded on 15 December, with the COSL Prospector semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle-Lower Jurassic and Middle-Lower Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 83 mmboe.

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-2 S Countach well was completed on 14 December having spudded on 8 October with the COSL Prospector semi-sub. The well encountered oil in the Middle Jurassic to Middle Triassic. Post-drill resources are 10 – 52 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The 6305/10-1 Tomcat well, operated by ORLEN, was spudded on 22 November, with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The HT and marginal HP well is targeting the Cretaceous, in a stratigraphic or combination trap. Westwood estimates 70 mmboe pre-drill resources.

The 6608/10-R-2 H Løvmeis well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 27 November, after being spudded on 2 October with the Transocean Encourage semi-sub. The well encountered the Middle Jurassic target but has been P&A dry.

The 6507/4-5 S Sabina appraisal well, operated by Wintershall DEA, was completed on 29 November, after being spudded on 26 August with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well encountered oil in the Upper Cretaceous. Post-drill resources are 17 – 39 mmboe.

North Sea

The OKEA-operated 31/4-A-23 F, G Prince well was spudded on 15 November, from the Brage platform. Two extended-reach wells are targeting the Upper Jurassic. Westwood holds pre-drill resources of c. 5 mmboe.

The 31/1-4 Ringand well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 7 December, after being spudded on 5 November with the Deepsea Atlantic semi-sub. The ILX well encountered gas and oil in the Middle Jurassic and gas in the Lower Jurassic. Post-drill resources are 1.9 – 12.6 mmboe.

Operations continue on the Equinor-operated 34/10-A-48 E Anatas Lower well.

The 34/6-7 S Kaldafjell well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 11 December having spudded on 11 October with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The HPHT well encountered the Lower Jurassic target but was P&A dry.

The DNO-operated 2/6-7 S, A Falstaff & Othello well was completed on 27 November, after being spudded on 20 September with the Noble Invincible jack-up rig. The well-encountered oil in the secondary Othello target in the Paleocene, but the primary Upper Jurassic target was dry. Post-drill resources are 25 – 57 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 35/10-14 S Kvernbit & Mimung HPHT well was completed on 13 December, after being spudded on 8 September with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The firm ILX well was targeting the Upper – Lower Jurassic with pre-drill mean resources of 79 mmboe. Results are pending.

