TotalEnergies spudded Culzean well to close out 2024

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters

UK Offshore Well Slot December 2024

As of 18 December, Westwood Global Energy reports there are three exploration and two appraisal wells active on the UKCS, Culzean Deep, Brodgar North and Jocelyn South in the CNS and Pensacola (appraisal) and Abbey (appraisal) in the SNS.

Since the previous report, no wells have been completed, and one exploration well has spudded.

Central North Sea

The TotalEnergies-operated 22/25a-C8 Culzean HPHT development infill well is being drilled from the Culzean wellhead platform and was spudded on 26 November.

The producer well is targeting the Upper – Middle Triassic and will be deepened to an ILX exploration target in the Lower Triassic.

The well will be targeting the crestal area of the field in a tilted fault block in the SW of the Culzean structure. Westwood estimates pre-drill resources for the exploration target at 67 mmboe, based on analogues.

The Harbour-operated 21/3a-H5 Brodgar North well was spudded on 10 November, with the Paul B. Loyd Jr semi-sub. The prospect is a stratigraphic trap in the Lower Cretaceous. Westwood is holding estimated resources of c. 10 mmboe.

The 30/7a-R3 Joceyln South well, operated by Harbour, was spudded on 20 October with the Valaris 120 jack-up from the Judy platform.

The well is targeting gas condensate in the Upper and Middle Jurassic and Triassic, in a three-way dip closure. Pre-drill resources are c. 10 mmboe.

Southern North Sea

The Shell-operated 41/5a-3 Pensacola appraisal well was spudded on 17 November with the Valaris 123 jack-up rig.

The well is targeting a more crestal location of the Pensacola micro-platform, where a thicker Permian reservoir is prognosed than was encountered in the 2022 discovery well. Pre-appraisal P50 resources are 72.6 mmboe.

The 47/3i-17 Abbey appraisal well, operated by Petrogas, was spudded with the Noble Resilient on 13 November. The well is appraising the 1974 47/3-2 Artemis discovery which encountered gas in a tight Permian reservoir. Pre-appraisal P50 resources are 19.1 mmboe.

Norway Well Slot December 2024

As of 18 December, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are four exploration wells active on the NCS, with Prince and Anatas Lower in the NNS, Tomcat in the Norwegian Sea, and Zagato in the Barents Sea.

Since the previous report, five exploration and two appraisal wells completed, with Ringand (oil & gas discovery), Kaldafjell (dry), Løvmeis (dry), Falstaff (oil & gas), Kvernbit & Mimung (results pending), Countach (appraisal, oil), and Sabina (appraisal, gas condensate). The Prince, Tomcat and Zagato wells were spudded.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-3 S Zagato well was spudded on 15 December, with the COSL Prospector semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle-Lower Jurassic and Middle-Lower Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 83 mmboe.

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-2 S Countach well was completed on 14 December having spudded on 8 October with the COSL Prospector semi-sub. The well encountered oil in the Middle Jurassic to Middle Triassic. Post-drill resources are 10 – 52 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The 6305/10-1 Tomcat well, operated by ORLEN, was spudded on 22 November, with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The HT and marginal HP well is targeting the Cretaceous, in a stratigraphic or combination trap. Westwood estimates 70 mmboe pre-drill resources.

The 6608/10-R-2 H Løvmeis well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 27 November, after being spudded on 2 October with the Transocean Encourage semi-sub. The well encountered the Middle Jurassic target but has been P&A dry.

The 6507/4-5 S Sabina appraisal well, operated by Wintershall DEA, was completed on 29 November, after being spudded on 26 August with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well encountered oil in the Upper Cretaceous. Post-drill resources are 17 – 39 mmboe.

North Sea

The OKEA-operated 31/4-A-23 F, G Prince well was spudded on 15 November, from the Brage platform. Two extended-reach wells are targeting the Upper Jurassic. Westwood holds pre-drill resources of c. 5 mmboe.

The 31/1-4 Ringand well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 7 December, after being spudded on 5 November with the Deepsea Atlantic semi-sub. The ILX well encountered gas and oil in the Middle Jurassic and gas in the Lower Jurassic. Post-drill resources are 1.9 – 12.6 mmboe.

Operations continue on the Equinor-operated 34/10-A-48 E Anatas Lower well.

The 34/6-7 S Kaldafjell well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 11 December having spudded on 11 October with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The HPHT well encountered the Lower Jurassic target but was P&A dry.

The DNO-operated 2/6-7 S, A Falstaff & Othello well was completed on 27 November, after being spudded on 20 September with the Noble Invincible jack-up rig. The well-encountered oil in the secondary Othello target in the Paleocene, but the primary Upper Jurassic target was dry. Post-drill resources are 25 – 57 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 35/10-14 S Kvernbit & Mimung HPHT well was completed on 13 December, after being spudded on 8 September with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The firm ILX well was targeting the Upper – Lower Jurassic with pre-drill mean resources of 79 mmboe. Results are pending.