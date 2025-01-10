Shell finds ‘suspected unexploded ordnance’ at Shetland gas pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell finds ‘suspected unexploded ordnance’ at Shetland gas pipeline

By Ryan Duff
10/01/2025, 5:05 pm
© Supplied by Shellenergy security day
The St Fergus plant, a major landing site for North Sea gas, is the staging site for the Acorn CCUS project.

Shell has found what it suspects could be unexploded ordnance around 50 miles off the east coast of Shetland, near a pipeline that runs from the Brent platforms to the St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead.

The UK-listed supermajor’s senior media spokesperson told Energy Voice confirmed it has a vessel in place after it found a potential explosive device near its the Far north Liquids and Associated Gas System (FLAGS) pipeline.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we have discovered a suspected unexploded ordnance during a routine inspection of the FLAGS pipeline in the North Sea in December 2024, approximately 80km [49.7 miles] East of Shetland.”

Shell (LON: SHEL) is working with “a third party” to investigate the object and “fully identify” it.

“We continue to liaise with relevant authorities including the Maritime Coastguard Agency, and have positioned a guard vessel at the location,” the company spokesperson added.

Finding unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the North Sea is fairly common.

Hughes Subsea will identify and clear unexploded ordnance at ScottishPower Renewables' East Anglia Three offshore wind farm © Supplied by OEG Energy Group
Hughes Subsea worked on the identification and clearance of the unexploded ordnance (UXO) for ScottishPower Renewables’ 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in 2024.

Last March OEG Renewables business Hughes Subsea identified and undertook clearance work of UXO at ScottishPower Renewables’ 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm.

The pipeline falls under a joint venture between Shell and Esso.

The FLAGS pipeline forms part of the Shell Esso Gas and Associated Liquids (SEGAL) system which is made up of two wet gas transportation pipelines.

FLAGS is responsible for transporting gas from the Northern North Sea to the Aberdeenshire terminal.

The discovery of “suspected unexploded ordnance” has not impacted the FLAGS pipeline as Shell confirmed that it is “operating normally”.

UXO is a term used to describe explosives that have not been detonated but have the potential to explode.

In the North Sea, UXO can be made up of a list of items including mines and World War II shells.

Work in the North Sea is set to make way for an “avalanche” of such discoveries, Brandon Mason, an archaeologist with Maritime Archaeology Ltd told Energy Voice in 2023.

“It’s not much of a surprise to archaeologists, but it is to developers that you keep going offshore and you keep finding this stuff,” he said at the time

Recommended for you

Tags