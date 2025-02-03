Shell continues Brent decom but no update on legs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell continues Brent decom but no update on legs

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
03/02/2025, 4:47 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by Heerema Marine Contraustralia decommissioning
Heerema's Sleipnir vessel removed the Brent Alpha jacket in the North Sea.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has offered up a multi-million-pound tender to remove the upper jacket of its Brent Alpha platform and “debris” from the nearby Delta asset.

The tender, valued at less than £25 million, outlines work to remove “the upper portion of the Brent Alpha steel jacket, and removing to shore for recycling.”

However, the London-listed supermajor was still unable to provide additional details on the removal of the gravity-based structures on Bravo, Charlie and Delta.

The legs at these sites have been met with contention as climate activists campaign for Shell to remove the massive structures from UK waters.

The supermajor is still awaiting approval for its plans to leave the legs of the Bravo, Charlie and Delta platforms in the North Sea, however, the derogation for Alpha was approved in 2020, Shell explained.

Brent ‘attic oil’ and ‘debris’

In addition to the removal of Brent Alpha’s jacket, the operator is also offering work to remove “the oil –known as ‘attic oil’ – trapped at the top of some of the subsea storage cells,” Shell wrote on the North Sea Transition Authority’s Pathfinder service.

The firm that wins the tender process, which is set to conclude in late October, will recover “oil and gas debris from the seabed across the Brent Field”.

In November, Shell removed the Brent Charlie topside after it ceased production in 2021 following four decades of operation.

It became the fourth and final platform in the field to be removed, following Brent Delta in 2017, Brent Bravo in 2019, and Brent Alpha in 2020.

Brent legs debate

With the removal of the final platform on the Brent field attentions turned to the legs left across the site.

Shell’s proposal to leave the platform legs in place have proven highly controversial, with environmentalists concerned about the impact of the “hazardous waste”.

Greenpeace UK staged numerous protests at the Brent field in 2019 and 2020, accusing Shell of seeking to “abandon” 11,000 tonnes of oil on the seabed.

Shell has highlighted the risks of removing the Eiffel Tower-sized structures, including safety and other factors such as environmental and societal impact.

The firm has said that these risks outweigh the benefits even when cost is not considered.

However, the Brent decommissioning plans have also met opposition from other countries within OSPAR – a pan-European convention requiring removal of oil and gas structures from the seabed.

shell brent © Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace protests at the Brent oilfield in 2019.

Shell is still awaiting approval for its Brent Field decommissioning plan after submitting its proposals to UK regulator OPRED.

A spokesperson for the supermajor said late last year that the firm expected approval for its Brent oilfield by the end of 2024, however, it is yet to receive the green light for the project.

Over the field’s lifetime, Shell estimates that production contributed more than £20bn in tax revenues to the UK government.

However, the firm disclosed nearly $750m (£584m) of tax rebates for decommissioning activities related to Brent last year.

