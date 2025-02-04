Penguins kicks off production with Shell’s first new manned vessel in 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Penguins kicks off production with Shell’s first new manned vessel in 30 years

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
04/02/2025, 10:33 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by Sevan SSPShell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund.
Shell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund.

London-listed supermajor Shell (LON: SHEL) has re-started production at its Penguins field with a brand new vessel sharing the same name.

The 100 million barrel redevelopment off the east coast of Shetland is being operated by the first manned vessel built by Shell in three decades.

The Penguins field was initially discovered in 1974. It operated from 2003 and ceased production of oil and gas in 2021.

Sanctioning the project in 2018, Shell said it would unlock 80 million barrels of oil equivalent, create hundreds of jobs, and keep the gas hub producing beyond 2035.

The redevelopment of the Penguins field involved drilling additional wells, which have been tied back to the new FPSO.

Peak production at the site is estimated at around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The operator said that gas from the site will be transported to the nearby St Fergus gas terminal using pre-existing pipelines. However, oil from the site will be transported to overseas refineries.

The London-based firm said that the reason for using foreign refineries is the country’s “limited refining capacity” and that the hydrocarbons produced will return in the form of petrol, diesel and other products.

New FPSO ‘more value, less emissions’

Shell claims that the Penguins floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel will produce 30% less operational emissions than its recently removed Brent Charlie platform. 

Brent Charlie ceased production in 2021 after two decades of operations.

 

penguins fpso © Image: FFluor
The Shell Penguins FPSO leaving the yard at Qingdao on board the White Marlin heavy transport ship on December 5, 2022

“Today, the UK relies on imports to meet much of its demand for oil and gas,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director.

“The Penguins field is a source of the secure domestic energy production people need today, and the FPSO is a demonstration of our investment in competitive projects that create more value with less emissions.”

The Penguins field is operated by Shell, which owns 50% of the site, in partnership with Aberdeen’s NEO Energy which claims the remaining half of shares in the project.

Shell’s stake in the project is expected to be added to a new “Shequinor” joint venture with Norwegian firm Equinor (OSL: EQNR).

Bumpy seas for Penguins FPSO

The Penguins FPSO was constructed by Sevan in China, however, the project was delayed throughout the Covid pandemic as its departure was pushed back from 2021 to 2023.

When the vessel departed for Europe, Greenpeace protestors boarded Penguins while it was off the coast of Morocco.

The six activists spent 13 days occupying the Penguins FPSO as it travelled nearly 2,500 miles before disembarking when it reached Norway.

In November Shell and Greenpeace settled a lawsuit following the occupation.

The supermajor threatened legal action in November 2023 as it claimed Shell and its contractor Fluor suffered a total of $8.6 million (£6.74m) in damages.

As part of the settlement, Greenpeace agreed to pay £300,000 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and avoid protesting at the Penguins site for 10 years.

The activist group also agreed to avoid disrupting or travelling within 500 metres of Shell’s Gannet, Nelson and Shearwater fields in the northern North Sea for five years.

Once the vessel arrived in Norway, it remained at the Haugesund yard until it reached UK waters in June 2024.

