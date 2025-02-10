UKOG workover increases production from Horndean field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

UKOG workover increases production from Horndean field

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
10/02/2025, 7:31 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Shutterstock / T.DallasNorth Sea barrels OEUK
A stack of oil barrels

UK Oil & Gas (AIM: UKOG) has increased production from the Horndean field after a workover campaign successfully located a downhole pump further down the wellbore.

With the work taking place in the last quarter of 2024, the field’s results for January 2025 saw an average 200 bpd of oil produced. This is 60% higher than the 125 bpd achieved in January 2024.

Based upon the improved post-workover performance, the operator, Star Energy, now forecasts 2025 annual field production to be 61,195 barrels compared to 49,402 bbl produced in 2024, a material 24% increase if achieved.

The forecast assumes an average daily rate of 168 bpd.

As January 2025’s 200 bpd average is already 19% above the 168 bpd 2025 annual field production forecast, further potential exists for increased 2025 production over the forecast.

2024 total field production also outperformed the budget forecast by 11%, achieving 49,402 barrels versus the forecast of 44,379 barrels.

The recent workovers, combined with the prior installation of new electric pumps in 2023, have further increased the trend of improved field performance and low decline seen in 2023’s production figures, which showed a 22% increase in daily production versus 2022.

UKOG chief executive Stephen Sanderson commented: “We are delighted with the clear success of the workover programme and the materially increased production rates obtained. Horndean’s production rate, decline and revenues continue to exceed expectations, further underscoring its value to our portfolio.”

UKOG holds a 10% interest in the Horndean field, which is located in Hampshire. Since the start of production in 1987, the field and has produced 2.4 million barrels of oil.

In addition to the field, UKOG has been looking to develop a hydrogen storage site, having raised £500,000 to buy a salt cavern in East Yorkshire as part of the project.

RWE has come out in support of the development, saying it could be “potentially beneficial” for the company.

