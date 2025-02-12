Nexos HVAC team expands 50% as revenue doubles

Nexos, formerly Global E&C, has reported revenues have doubled in the past two years as its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) team grew by over 50%.

Nexos operations manager, Lee Youngson, explained: “This continued expansion comes as a direct result of several major contract awards across both onshore and offshore markets.”

With a team of eight employees in 2023, Nexos’ HVAC division has now grown to 20 employees.

The firm has experienced a 50% uptick in employment within the division since April last year.

Nexos employs more than 1,500 people and works across more than 33 offshore assets in the UK continental shelf.

Youngson added: “We are proud to now deliver HVAC services to 15 offshore assets, 21 hotels across the north-east, and 31 automotive commercial buildings from Dundee to Inverness.”

Looking to the year ahead, the operations manager said that Nexos is designing, installing and being commissioned to deliver HVAC equipment “across a variety of sectors”.

He concluded: “The exceptional talent we’ve recently brought into the team has already made a significant impact, adding value to our operations and strengthening our capabilities.”

Nexos recent HVAC contract win

Late last year Nexos secured a contract with North Sea operator EnQuest to provide HVAC services at the Thistle and Magnus platforms.

Under the deal, Nexos will take over responsibility for core crew HVAC roles, and the firm said the project will bolster its capability to deliver critical services across complex energy environments.

In December Nexos appointed Geoff Morrison as its chief financial officer of Aberdeen.

At the time, Morrison said that he looked forward to “injecting fresh thinking, agility, and flexibility to allow us to support our customers vitalise the UK’s new wave of energy, infrastructure, and industry”.

Nexos, formerly called Global E&C before rebranding, is part of the D2Zero portfolio of companies and backed by private equity firm SCF Partners.