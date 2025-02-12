Nexos HVAC team expands 50% as revenue doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Nexos HVAC team expands 50% as revenue doubles

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
12/02/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by NexosNexos HVAC team. Back row (L-R): Lee Youngson, Kevin Mackie. Front row (L-R): Craig Mathieson, William Mathers, Greg Smith.
Nexos, formerly Global E&C, has reported revenues have doubled in the past two years as its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) team grew by over 50%.

Nexos operations manager, Lee Youngson, explained: “This continued expansion comes as a direct result of several major contract awards across both onshore and offshore markets.”

With a team of eight employees in 2023, Nexos’ HVAC division has now grown to 20 employees.

The firm has experienced a 50% uptick in employment within the division since April last year.

Nexos employs more than 1,500 people and works across more than 33 offshore assets in the UK continental shelf.

Youngson added: “We are proud to now deliver HVAC services to 15 offshore assets, 21 hotels across the north-east, and 31 automotive commercial buildings from Dundee to Inverness.”

Looking to the year ahead, the operations manager said that Nexos is designing, installing and being commissioned to deliver HVAC equipment “across a variety of sectors”.

He concluded: “The exceptional talent we’ve recently brought into the team has already made a significant impact, adding value to our operations and strengthening our capabilities.”

Nexos recent HVAC contract win

© Supplied by Nexos/Ross MacCallum PA Archive
Nexos employees (right) and the EnQuest Thistle Alpha platform in the North Sea.

Late last year Nexos secured a contract with North Sea operator EnQuest to provide HVAC services at the Thistle and Magnus platforms.

Under the deal, Nexos will take over responsibility for core crew HVAC roles, and the firm said the project will bolster its capability to deliver critical services across complex energy environments.

In December Nexos appointed Geoff Morrison as its chief financial officer of Aberdeen.

At the time, Morrison said that he looked forward to “injecting fresh thinking, agility, and flexibility to allow us to support our customers vitalise the UK’s new wave of energy, infrastructure, and industry”.

Nexos, formerly called Global E&C before rebranding, is part of the D2Zero portfolio of companies and backed by private equity firm SCF Partners.

