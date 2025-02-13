Energy apprenticeships on offer to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week

Various energy industry apprenticeship programmes have been announced to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, taking place from February 10-16.

These include the APTUS programme, which is now open for applications for 2025, as well as a new apprenticeship programme launched by John Crane and the 400 apprenticeship roles available this year announced by British Gas.

APTUS was formerly known as the Oil and Gas Technical Apprenticeship Programme (OGTAP) and has been running since 1999. The programme is managed by OPITO and the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

Under the programme, technical apprenticeships are offered across four disciplines – electrical maintenance, instrument and control maintenance, mechanical maintenance and process operations. Apprentices are taught how to operate, maintain and repair critical infrastructure required for energy production.

APTUS is open to all British residents over the age of 16 with four National 5s or GCSEs, including Maths and English.

The four-year programme comprises 20 months in further education, followed by two years on a work experience placement. Applications are open until March 16, with successful applicants beginning the programme in September this year.

There are 17 energy industry employers participating in the programme – including BP, Shell, Petrofac, Semco Maritime and Bilfinger – offering 300 apprenticeship places per year.

In their announcement about the opening of applications for 2025, OPITO and ECITB said that 95% of APTUS apprentices go on to secure employment with their sponsor company following completion of the programme.

The two organisations pointed to growing demand for skilled workers across both existing and emerging energy industries, saying that education and upskilling must be scaled up.

OPITO’s director of products and services, Ewen Hay, said there had been £140m invested in APTUS to date and more than 2,000 apprenticeships completed since the programme’s inception.

John Crane launches five-year programme

Meanwhile, John Crane is launching its inaugural degree-level engineering apprenticeship programme with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Training Centre.

The announcement represents a new step for the partnership between the two, with the organisations having also announced in the last few months that they were collaborating on clean energy innovation.

The new apprenticeship programme is opening with two live vacancies in the Manchester team.

Applications are open until the end of March to candidates aged 18 and above who are seeking to become a Mechanical Engineer degree apprentice.

The programme will span five years, with full-time block training at the AMRC Training Centre combined with one day per month working from John Crane’s site in Manchester in the first year.

In subsequent years, four days per week will be spent with John Crane and the remaining day per week will be dedicated to knowledge study.

John Crane’s early careers partner, Sally-Anne Williams, said the programme was “for young people who perhaps thought the cost of obtaining a university education was too out of reach”.

British Gas to create 400 apprenticeship roles this year

Meanwhile, British Gas said the 400 apprenticeship roles it was making available in 2025 were aimed at helping to accelerate progress towards net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The new apprentice roles will involve providing energy efficiency advice to customers, fixing boilers and installing net zero measures to help customers with both costs and emissions-cutting.

British Gas noted that was aiming to attract more women into these roles to “close the gender gap in engineering”, as well as people from underrepresented backgrounds. Training under these apprenticeships will take place at the Ofsted-regulated British Gas Academies.

British Gas pointed to new research it had conducted, which revealed a “major shift” in attitudes towards apprenticeships.

According to the research, 55% of UK adults said their view of apprenticeships had improved since they had finished school, while only 2% had reported their view deteriorating. Additionally, 23% said they would consider an apprenticeship as a way of changing careers.

The announcement comes as British Gas is targeting hiring 3,500 new apprentices to help drive the energy transition by 2030. The company also provides Pathway programmes for both ex-forces – of which it is aiming to hire at least 500 by 2026 – and for former athletes, including the option to start a new career as an apprentice.

ECITB initiative to help workers jump between sectors

British Gas is not alone in providing options that entail career changes.

Separately from its APTUS programme, ECITB also announced this week that it was partnering with the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to launch a new cross-skilling programme to support worker transferability between oil and gas and wind.

Under the pilot programme, ECITB will take two cohorts of 12 industry electrical, mechanical and instrument and control technicians across Aberdeen and Grangemouth, starting in March and May respectively.