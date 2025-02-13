Chevron looking to cut up to 20% of workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Chevron looking to cut up to 20% of workforce

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
13/02/2025, 7:42 am Updated: 13/02/2025, 8:13 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Bloombergchevron

US oil major Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has announced that it will cut 15-20% of its workforce as it looks to make $3 billion worth of savings by 2026.

With a global workforce of around 40,000 people across all its operations, this could potentially mean 8,000 people will lose their jobs.

The company was hit by weak margins at its refining and gasoline sectors, while its operations in Kazakhstan have been hit by cost overruns and delays. In addition, it has struggled to close a $53b deal to acquire oil producer Hess and enter the growing Guyanese oil industry, adding to its woes.

Chevron vice chairman Mark Nelson said in a statement: “Chevron is taking action to simplify our organisational structure, execute faster and more effectively, and position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness.

“We do not take these actions lightly and will support our employees through the transition.”

Industry sources have added that Chevron will reorganise its business as part of the cost-cutting measures, including announcing a new leadership structure in the next two weeks.

The company will also hold an internal town hall meeting for employees where they can begin opting for buyouts now through April or May.

Chevron has a limited presence in the UK, including a 19.4% non-operated stake in the Clair Field. However, it has already floated plans to sell this, marking an end to company’s presence in the North Sea after more than 55 years.

Chevron would also sell its interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal, along with stakes in the Ninian and SIRGE pipeline systems.

The potential asset sale spread rumours that it may affect up to a dozen of the company’s workers in the UK.

Chevron is the latest oil and gas company looking to make job cuts. BP announced plans this year to cut 7,700 jobs as it looks to save £2b. And last year, industry sources warned Shell could cut its oil and gas exploration workforce by 20%.

