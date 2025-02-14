Wood CEO ‘disappointed’ in company finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood CEO ‘disappointed’ in company finances

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
14/02/2025, 7:45 am Updated: 14/02/2025, 8:47 am
© Supplied by WoodWood CEO Ken Gilmartin.
Wood (LON:WG) chief executive Ken Gilmartin has made a “difficult announcement” to shareholders as the firm published its latest trading update.

“While we have made progress, I am disappointed in our financial performance,” Gilmartin said.

“Consequently, we are taking decisive actions to ensure we can meet the opportunities we have in growing markets, principally energy.”

While earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) figures for 2024 are set to be higher than the previous year’s, the firm has more to do to get back on track.

The Aberdeen-based engineering firm reported an EBITDA of $423 million in 2023 and expects to report around $450 million to $460 million in its full-year results for 2024.

Wood reported a £754 million loss in the first half of the year, however, its CEO remained unphased at the time as he said: “We are growing profitably, and the story for Wood has been a story of transformation.”

Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen © Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In its half-year results, the firm reported an EBITDA of $210m (£163.6m), Which represented a 4% uptick.

This came soon after a failed takeover attempt by Middle Eastern firm Sidara. The firm, also known as Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, ultimately decided to step away after looking over Wood’s books.

At the time, Sidara said it made the decision “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Wood waits on results of independent review

Wood’s forecast EBITDA for 2024, is subject to an independent review which it announced in November. 

The firm made the announcement following write-offs of large-scale contracts which prompted a share price collapse.

Actions were taken to write off contracts that the firm acquired in its £2.2 billion takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017 after the firm revealed that they were still impacting the firm’s bottom line.

The review will focus on “reported positions on contracts in projects, accounting, governance and controls” related to a series of “exceptional contract write-offs” the firm announced last year.

Gilmartin continued: “While the likely findings from the independent review are expected to have no material impact on the Group’s cash position and future cash generation, it clearly gives us areas to focus on and we are initiating steps now to further improve our financial culture, governance and controls.”

ethos energy wood © Supplied by EthosEnergy
Ethos Energy headquarters in Aberdeen.

Currently, Wood is looking to sell off parts of its business and write down contracts to drive profitability.

Most recently it sold its stake in Aberdeen-based gas turbine firm EthosEnergy for a final net cash consideration of $138 million, with $42 million of prior planned loan notes replaced by an additional cash consideration at completion.

The Wood CEO added: “We have announced further actions to address the cost base of the business to right size Wood for the future, and have laid out a very clear route to positive free cash flow in 2026.”

To turn things around the company is targeting financial growth this year.

It wrote in a shareholder update: ” We expect double-digit adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT growth (excluding the impact of disposals) in 2025.”

The firm said that it will be implementing “incremental cost reduction actions to underpin growth” as it performs a “one-off working capital unwind “after actively managing working capital at the end of last year, which stood at around $70 million.

“As we look ahead, notwithstanding the challenges today, I am confident the fundamentals of this company remain strong – we are in growing markets, with considerable in-demand engineering skills, trusted client relationships, and we’re well positioned to grow the business,” Gilmartin said.

Despite confidence from the Wood boss, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty argues that investors will be waiting some time before seeing recovery.

He wrote: “Investors will be hoping that the review is completed soon so that the pain can be recognised and company can move forward.

“While the order book remains healthy, the recovery plan is taking longer than previously expected, and investors will have to wait until 2026 for the shoots of recovery to appear.”

