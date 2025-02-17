Explorer claims potential 16 Tcf UK gas discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Explorer claims potential 16 Tcf UK gas discovery

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
17/02/2025, 8:03 am Updated: 17/02/2025, 9:56 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© PAThe Cuadrilla hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road
The Cuadrilla hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road

Oil and gas exploration and production company Egdon Resources has discovered a reserve believed to hold 16 Tcf (480 Bcm) of gas.

According to national media reports, the company’s Gainsborough Trough sedimentary basin could provide a £100-billion boost to the UK economy.

Chief executive Mark Abbott claimed that said the results “compare favourably with some of the best producing shale basins in the US”.

The trough consists of shales and sandstones and extends across parts of Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire with the gas buried around 2km beneath the surface.

It added that the basin could hold around six to seven years of the UK’s gas consumption.

Egdon previously drilled Gainsborough Trough basin in 2019 when it discovered the resources. After gathering data since then, it commissioned Deloitte to analyse the results of exploratory drilling in the basin.

“Deloitte’s modelling estimates that if this was developed it would generate a GDP contribution of £140bn, £34bn of direct taxes, up to 250,000 direct and indirect jobs and offset 202m tonnes of CO2 equivalent when compared to the emissions associated with imported gas,” Abbot added.

The company is set to make an official announcement about the discovery at a conference at the end of the month.

While the company has yet to confirm whether it will need to use hydraulic fracturing techniques to extract the gas.

2019 wasn’t just the year that Egdon discovered the resources – it was the year that the UK government under the Conservatives called to stop fracking in the country. Aside from a brief month-long halt in 2022, the ban has held.

Among Labour’s pre-election policies was a pledge to permanently ban fracking.

However, with the government under pressure to deliver on its promises to boost economic growth, and energy security rising as a priority after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the discovery could reignite the debate about fracking in the UK.

The news has been met positively by some politicians, with the BBC quoting Conservative MP for Gainsborough Edward Leigh as saying: I’m going to welcome all research and if it is going to power the nation for a decade and create thousands of jobs locally and safely, then I’m all in favour for it.”

Egdon Resources is also part of the Wressle oil field extension project, which has suffered legal challenges to its development.

