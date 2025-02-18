New well at BP’s giant UK oilfield ‘exceeds expectations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

New well at BP’s giant UK oilfield ‘exceeds expectations’

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
18/02/2025, 4:42 pm Updated: 18/02/2025, 5:04 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by BPBP platform on Clair Ridge field West of Shetland.
The newest well in Clair Ridge in the West of Shetlan d has exceeded expectations by producing 12,500 barrels of oil per day.

Energy giant BP continues to ramp up its newest facility in the North Sea, with production from its latest well “exceeding expectations”.

BP said the well on the Clair Ridge platform in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), achieved an “unusual level of success” by producing 12,500 barrels of oil per day, according to a report seen by Energy Voice.

Production at Clair Ridge started in 2018 following a £4.5 billion investment by BP and its field partners including Shell, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.

The field is 47 miles (75km) west of Shetland. It is the second phase of development of Clair, which has been hailed as the largest oilfield in the UKCS.

BP discovered Clair in 1977 but did not commence production until 2005 due to the complexity of the geology presented by the find. BP estimates the field holds 7 billion barrels of hydrocarbons.

West of Shetland is technically in the Atlantic margin, but is often described as being included in the UK North Sea.

BP said the results from the B22 well represented a “global first” for its offshore team, which deployed high-pressure technology that helped to achieve “maximum productivity”.

The analysis came after BP said upstream production this year was likely to be lower than in 2024. In guidance published earlier this month in its 2024 full-year results, BP said oil production is expected to be “broadly flat” in 2025.

BP is under pressure to improve its performance – it unveiled a 36% slump in annual profits to $8.9 billion (£7.2bn) in 2024. Chief executive Murray Auchincloss has pledged to reveal a “new direction” for BP at its delayed capital markets day later this month on 26 February.

In a statement, senior vice president of BP North Sea Doris Reiter said the success of the well means it will add more drilling in the area as part of its “ramp-up” strategy, which would “offset decline” in its North Sea production.

She said: “The Clair phase one platform celebrates 20 years of production this year and Clair Ridge, the second phase of the field, continues to ramp up following start-up in 2018.

“The success of the B22 well is testament to the innovation and dedication of the Clair team, who apply advanced technologies to achieve maximum safe production.

“Building on this success, BP and our Clair field partners plan to add more wells at Clair Ridge as part of our ramp-up strategy, aiming to offset decline and unlock the full potential of this complex field.”

BP added it was still “considering options” for future development at Clair, potentially Clair phase three – although this could depend on whether or not the contested Rosebank field is allowed to go ahead.

Recommended for you

Tags