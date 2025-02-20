Wood CFO resigns over incorrect credentials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood CFO resigns over incorrect credentials

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
20/02/2025, 7:16 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by WoodWood Group CFO Arvind Balan.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood Group (LON:WG) has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Balan has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

According to a group statement, he stepped down over the “incorrect description of his professional qualifications in various statements in the public domain”.

Balan said: “Regrettably, I made an honest oversight with respect to the description of my professional qualification as a chartered accountant instead of a certified practicing accountant.

“I continue to believe in the long-term potential of the company and its people. My decision is based on minimising distraction at this very pivotal time with our investors and lenders.”

Balan had been in the position for a little over a year, having joined the group in November 2023 and been approved in April 2024.

He joined the energy services group from Rolls-Royce, where he served as their CFO of its civil aerospace business for two-years.

He succeeded Wood’s previous CFO, David Kemp, who retired in August 2023.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “On behalf of the board and the company, I would like to wish Arvind all the best in his future endeavours”.

The company said that an announcement on Balan’s successor, and interim cover, will be made in due course.

The last few months have been challenging for Wood, with Ken Gilmartin saying he was “disappointed” in its 2024 financial performance.

Having suffered a loss in the first half of the year, it has since managed to get it full-year performance back on track, but the firm still has more to do to get back on track.

The company was also caught up last year in a failed takeover attempt by Middle Eastern firm Sidara. The group ultimately decided to step away from the deal after looking over Wood’s books.

Wood has also taken serious damage to its share price, going from 65.4p per share when markets closed last Thursday, to now hovering around the 25p mark, a fall of around 64%.

