BP agrees ‘giant’ Iraq deal ahead of spotlight on oil and gas production

BP has unveiled a deal with the Government of the Republic of Iraq to invest in several “giant” oil fields in Kirkuk.

The firm said the opportunity across the contract and surrounding area is believed to include up to 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The deal confirms a previously signed memorandum of understanding with Iraq.

It comes ahead of a major intervention expected from the firm as it highlights a major pivot towards its oil and gas business.

BP boss Murray Auchincloss will clarify the firm’s approach to increasing oil and gas production and slashing investment commitments to renewables and low carbon energy.

In the energy giant’s highly anticipated capital markets day event Wednesday, the CEO will highlight how recent moves to focus on hydrocarbon production in India, Abu Dhabi and Iraq will confirm the firm’s shift in focus away from renewables goals set in 2020 towards fossil fuels.

It is thought Auchincloss will set out further plans to “decapitalise” its investments in green energy including a possible spin out of its solar power business Lightsource.

Last year, BP paid £254 million to take over full ownership of the business. The approach would be similar to that of BP’s offshore wind business which it hived off into a join venture, with Japanese firm Jera, called JERA Nex bp. The joint venture is expected to be one of the biggest five offshore wind developers in the world by capacity while also ensuring BP investments in low carbon are “capital light”.

Suggestions have emerged Auchincloss will emphasise recent efforts to counterbalance the strategy of his predecessor Bernard Looney, who put BP on a path of reducing oil and gas production 40% and rapidly growing renewables by 2030.

Auchincloss, who was finance chief of BP’s upstream business at the time Looney revealed the new strategy, moved into his role as chief financial officer a few months later. He took over the top job after Looney left after failing to admit personal relationships with fellow employees.

Facing down a 16% share-price drop in 2024, BP and its board under pressure from activist investor, Elliott Investment Management, which is heavily critical of BP’s low carbon strategy. The US firm has built an estimated 5% stake in the oil giant and is expected to demand board changes, major cost cuts, asset sales and an exit from renewable power.

Several top-30 investors told Bloomberg they welcome Elliott’s intervention and expressed “frustration with the lack of clear direction and bold changes”.

However, the board is also facing a group of 48 sustainability-focused investors who believe that BP hasn’t allocated nearly enough to develop assets that would benefit in a global low-carbon energy transition. A group of investors, which includes Scottish Widows, Hargreaves Lansdown and Royal London Asset Management arm, wrote to BP to say they expect to have a say on any plans at the markets day.

Now investors will finally hear from Auchincloss the strategy he promised will “fundamentally reset” the company after the firm’s capital markets day was delayed.

Since taking office, Auchincloss has slowed investments in renewables, cut costs and reduce staff by 5%. This includes 4,700 BP staff and 3,000 contractors.

BP has also highlighted its plans to ramp up work on its Clair Ridge platform as production from its latest well in the West of Shetland “exceeded expectations”.