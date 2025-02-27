Wood appoints interim CFO after CV mishap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood appoints interim CFO after CV mishap

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
27/02/2025, 7:55 am Updated: 27/02/2025, 8:04 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by WoodIain Torren, Wood interim chief financial officer.
Iain Torren, Wood interim chief financial officer.

Aberdeen services firm in turmoil, Wood, has appointed Iain Torrens as interim chief financial officer following a quick exit from former CFO Arvind Balan.

Torrens will take on the position immediately after his predecessor resigned due to an “incorrect description of his professional qualifications in various statements in the public domain”.

The new finance chief will hold the position while the Aberdeen business hunts for a new CFO.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive of Wood, said: “The Board and I acted quickly to appoint an interim CFO.

“This is a critical period for Wood and Iain is a seasoned CFO with the necessary capital markets experience and proven leadership in refinancing and financial reporting, as well as risk management, audit and compliance.

“I look forward to working closely with Iain in this next phase to ensure a strong and sustainable future for Wood. The search to identify a permanent CFO for the Group will continue.”

Wood Group CFO Arvind Balan. © Supplied by Wood
Wood Group former CFO Arvind Balan.

Torrens is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and brings 30 years of experience to the role.

He was previously an executive director and chief financial officer at a range of UK companies, including TalkTalk Group and ICAP, a global financial services group.

Most recently he served as chairman of Praxis, a role he held for three years.

Torrens commented: “I am pleased to join Wood’s Board and executive management team.

“While there are clear challenges today, I am focused on the significant opportunity here and look forward to working with Ken and the team to help realise this.”

© DC Thomson
Wood, Sir Ian Wood House, Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

This week Wood confirmed it has received a fresh approach from rival firm Sidara regarding a possible takeover bid.

The Dubai-based firm walked away from making an offer for Wood in August last year after months of takeover speculation.

On 3 July Sidara had made a “‘final offer” in a previous bid to acquire Wood at 230p per share due to be decided by 31 July.

But in August, Sidara said it opted against making an improved offer “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Since then, Wood’s share price has collapsed from around 200p per share to its current level of around 34.7p per share.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin. © Supplied by Wood
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin.

This month Gilmartin told shareholders that he is “disappointed” in his firm’s financial standings.

Wood is currently making its way through an independent review which it announced in November.

The firm made the announcement following write-offs of large-scale contracts which prompted a share price collapse.

Currently, Wood is looking to sell off parts of its business and write down contracts to drive profitability.

Most recently it sold its stake in Aberdeen-based gas turbine firm EthosEnergy for a final net cash consideration of $138 million, with $42 million of prior planned loan notes replaced by an additional cash consideration at completion.

