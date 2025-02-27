Serica recieves sanctions waiver extension from US for Rhum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Serica recieves sanctions waiver extension from US for Rhum

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
27/02/2025, 8:27 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
Rhum
The Rhum field

UK independent operator Serica Energy has received a two-year extension to its sanctions waiver from the US for a North Sea field.

Serica announced on Thursday that the Rhum field, which holds a 50% stake in, has been granted an extension to the agreement which was set to come to an end in March this year. 

The agreement has been renewed, granting the firm a new two-year license ending on 28 February 2027.

Serica required the US license as the Iranian government, which is heavily sanctioned by the US, owns 50% of the field.

Previously, Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said his firm saw “no reason whatsoever” why the long-term license would not be renewed.

The UK firm stated: “The license and assurance permit certain US and US-owned or controlled entities, and all non-US entities, to continue providing goods, services and support to the Rhum field.”

Serica took over its stake in Rhum from BP in a deal worth £300 million in 2017.

Recently the firm’s boss, Chris Cox, told Energy Voice that he is planning drilling campaigns for Bruce, Keith and Rhum as he doubles down on UK M&A ambitions.

The firm is currently halfway through a five-well drilling campaign at its joint venture Triton project and Cox forecasts further drilling over the next two years.

“The next thing that you’re going to see from us is probably going to be a drilling campaign around Bruce, Keith and Rhum,” the Serica CEO commented.

This move comes amid efforts from the White House to impose tariffs on trade partners.

Oil prices jumped on at the bringing of the month after President Doland Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, raising fears of crude supply disruption as well as the prospect of slower global growth and inflation.

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has called for the UK government to get rid of the energy profits levy (EPL) in the wake of Trump’s tariffs. 

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of AGCC, commented: “The UK is already heavily reliant upon imported gas from Norway and LNG shipped from the USA to meet our demands.

“Any fluctuations in the price of oil and gas could be very damaging in a world where returns on production from the North Sea are already marginal.”

