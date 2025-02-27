Aberdeen AI firm targets 20 new jobs thanks to safety tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen AI firm targets 20 new jobs thanks to safety tech

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
27/02/2025, 2:33 pm
© Supplied by TWMA(L-R) Jonathan Parkes (Commercial Director), Halle Aslaksen (CEO), Pierre-Marie Hinden (General Manager - UAE), Mark Walker (CFO) and Simon Tyldsley (COO).
Aberdeen-based artificial technology business Fennex is looking to create 20 jobs in the Granite City over the next three years due to the success of its Predictive Safety tool.

Adrian Brown, managing director for the firm said: “There can be no compromise on safety, and Fennex is excited to expand and accelerate our digital solution with AI powered intelligence capability which will truly transform safety management in high-risk industries.

“This will help us to increase our technical talent team and add about 20 new tech jobs in the next 3 years in our Aberdeen headquarters.”

The artificial intelligence business partnered with academics from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) to produce the tool that it claims will transform safety management and reduce incidents.

Brown added: “Through our collaboration with leading academic institutions and industry safety experts, we have developed an AI-powered predictive intelligence engine that fully unlocks the potential of safety observation data.

“Predictive Safety applies AI-driven algorithms to analyse key risk indicators, such as observations and reports.

“This enables organisations to anticipate hazards and take preventative action before incidents occur.”

The safety tool was launched at the IADC Conference in Houston, following initial deployment with drilling company Noble.

Noble has since deployed the Predictive Safety tool across its global fleet, including in North Sea operations.

Dustin Stringer, global HSE director at Noble, said: “Systematically analysing leading safety data, observations, reported risks, and near misses, identifies patterns that were previously undetectable and allows us to drive actions that identify high-risk areas and mitigate hazards before they escalate.”

Stinger added that the deployment of the new AI technology “isn’t just about technology – it’s about saving lives”.

The Noble safety boss concluded: “AI isn’t the future – it’s already here. The question is: will we embrace it?”

