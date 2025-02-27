Aberdeen AI firm targets 20 new jobs thanks to safety tech

Aberdeen-based artificial technology business Fennex is looking to create 20 jobs in the Granite City over the next three years due to the success of its Predictive Safety tool.

Adrian Brown, managing director for the firm said: “There can be no compromise on safety, and Fennex is excited to expand and accelerate our digital solution with AI powered intelligence capability which will truly transform safety management in high-risk industries.

“This will help us to increase our technical talent team and add about 20 new tech jobs in the next 3 years in our Aberdeen headquarters.”

The artificial intelligence business partnered with academics from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) to produce the tool that it claims will transform safety management and reduce incidents.

Brown added: “Through our collaboration with leading academic institutions and industry safety experts, we have developed an AI-powered predictive intelligence engine that fully unlocks the potential of safety observation data.

“Predictive Safety applies AI-driven algorithms to analyse key risk indicators, such as observations and reports.

“This enables organisations to anticipate hazards and take preventative action before incidents occur.”

The safety tool was launched at the IADC Conference in Houston, following initial deployment with drilling company Noble.

Noble has since deployed the Predictive Safety tool across its global fleet, including in North Sea operations.

Dustin Stringer, global HSE director at Noble, said: “Systematically analysing leading safety data, observations, reported risks, and near misses, identifies patterns that were previously undetectable and allows us to drive actions that identify high-risk areas and mitigate hazards before they escalate.”

Stinger added that the deployment of the new AI technology “isn’t just about technology – it’s about saving lives”.

The Noble safety boss concluded: “AI isn’t the future – it’s already here. The question is: will we embrace it?”