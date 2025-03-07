EPL end date: ‘We need to make the changes now,’ says North Sea boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

EPL end date: ‘We need to make the changes now,’ says North Sea boss

The UK stands to miss out on investment from oil firms if EPL changes are delayed to 2030, the CEO of Anasuria Operating Company argued.
Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
07/03/2025, 7:00 am Updated: 07/03/2025, 9:20 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by Image: Darrell BennsAnasuria Operating Company CEO Richard Beattie
Anasuria Operating Company CEO Richard Beattie

As the UK government kicked off consultations on a successor tax regime to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), Anasuria said that changes are needed “now” to save the North Sea.

Anasuria Operating Company (AOC) chief executive Richard Beattie said: “I would say we need to make the changes now.

“I do think the government is listening, I do think there has been positive engagement, I think we’ve seen shoots of that at the last budget.”

Since its introduction in 2022 by then chancellor Rishi Sunak, the EPL, or windfall tax, has been a pain point for the UK oil and gas industry.

Initially bringing the headline rate of tax imposed on North Sea operators to 75%, late last year the Labour government hiked rates by 3% as it closed investment incentives previously afforded to oil firms.

In the Autumn Budget, chancellor Rachel Reeves also extended the end date of the EPL to March 2030, something it has stuck to as the government launched a consultation on the country’s tax regime and licencing regulations.

However, waiting until the start of the next decade to rethink the North Sea’s controversial tax regime may be too late to save investment.

“Every drinks reception I’m at, I’m talking to people and they’re talking about putting investment on hold, massive opportunities that they have that they want to invest in but with the uncertainty in terms of the number of changes that just brings natural suspicion,” Beattie added.

He argued that, unlike how the UK was previously an appealing place to invest for oil and gas companies “it is simply unattractive” in the current global context.

Addressing EPL ‘flaws’

When it launched the consultation process, the government said that authorities will work with industry, communities, trade unions and wider organisations to determine what the new regime could look like to ensure it can respond to any future shocks in commodity prices.

To ensure that North Sea operators don’t end up with a raw deal, the AOC boss highlighted some “flaws” in the current regime that need to be addressed.

“It’s a flat rate that goes out to 2030, regardless of profits,” he highlighted.

“So, if you’re generating £10 million of revenue or a billion of revenue, you pay the same amount of tax effectively at the end of it.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer presenting the Autumn Budget. © Shutterstock Feed
Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer presenting the Autumn Budget.

“It doesn’t differentiate between oil and gas; it assumes almost that those are linear products. They’re not. In terms of pricing, they’re separate.”

Beattie explained that “90% of our product is oil” and that with the price of a barrel dropping below $70 the industry is experiencing “three-to-four-year lows”.

“I often liken it to income tax, can you imagine if we all paid exactly the same rate of tax?”

“If you earn, let’s just say, £25,000 per year you pay an income tax rate set at 50% and somebody who earns £250,000 pays 50%, would we say that’s fair as a nation? No, we don’t, we adjust, we have progressive taxes in place that make sure that they’re adjusted.

“So, I think the one-size-fits-all needs to change.”

With the current system in place, the thing the causes Beattie the most frustration is how investment within the country is being impacted by a tax regime that makes the UK less appealing when opportunities exist.

Unlocking ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ of investment

The year after the EPL was implemented, 90% of North Sea operators slashed spending, trade body Offshore Energies UK reported.

The AOC boss said: “I can see within our small company and our shareholders that we have opportunities and a big appetite to invest hundreds of millions of dollars.”

He said some of this investment is “underway” already, however, more could be spent.

“There’s opportunities right across the UK to grow and invest in the economy but these things are being put on hold, or they’re being removed whilst we invest abroad.”

As a result, he called for government to “take the shackles off” so that the industry can take advantage of the “phenomenal opportunity for investment into the UK”.

Recommended for you

Tags