Repsol to slash North Sea jobs

Repsol has blamed UK government tax “policies and adverse economic conditions” as it as confirmed plans to cut jobs in its North Sea operations.

The Spanish energy firm said 21 in-house roles could be cut although it did not confirm how many jobs would have to go as it announced its “new and more efficient operating model”.

However all of the operator’s 1,000 North Sea staff and contractor roles will be up for review, with Petrofac and Altrad the firm’s biggest employers.

Many firms are citing the general market and UK fiscal policies for the cuts.

This week North Sea decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions announced plans to cut dozens of jobs on shore as well as on its vessel, the Well-Safe Guardian. The firm which has invested tens of millions in repurposing drilling rigs into units that can remove subsea oil and gas infrastructure, said the cuts were due to a business down turn which was a “knock-on effects” of the windfall tax.

“Repsol UK has undertaken a review of its operations at our offshore sites, which will result in a new and more efficient operating model. The health and safety of our people and delivery of safe operations remain our priority.

“We remain committed to thrive in the UK North Sea basin, but the UK government’s policies and adverse economic conditions make these changes necessary.

“There will be organisational changes, and we are in dialogue with the affected employees and will seek to redeploy where possible.”

More to follow.