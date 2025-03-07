Repsol to slash North Sea jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Repsol to slash North Sea jobs

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
07/03/2025, 4:53 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by RepsolRepsol worker on a helipad.
Repsol worker on a helipad.

Repsol has blamed UK government tax “policies and adverse economic conditions” as it as confirmed plans to cut jobs in its North Sea operations.

The Spanish energy firm said 21 in-house roles could be cut although it did not confirm how many jobs would have to go as it announced its “new and more efficient operating model”.

However all of the operator’s 1,000 North Sea staff and contractor roles will be up for review, with Petrofac and Altrad the firm’s biggest employers.

Many firms are citing the general market and UK fiscal policies for the cuts.

This week North Sea decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions announced plans to cut dozens of jobs on shore as well as on its vessel, the Well-Safe Guardian. The firm which has invested tens of millions in repurposing drilling rigs into units that can remove subsea oil and gas infrastructure, said the cuts were due to a business down turn which was a “knock-on effects” of the windfall tax.

“Repsol UK has undertaken a review of its operations at our offshore sites, which will result in a new and more efficient operating model.  The health and safety of our people and delivery of safe operations remain our priority.

“We remain committed to thrive in the UK North Sea basin, but the UK government’s policies and adverse economic conditions make these changes necessary.

“There will be organisational changes, and we are in dialogue with the affected employees and will seek to redeploy where possible.”

More to follow.

