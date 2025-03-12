Oil tanker collision: Cargo ship captain arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Oil tanker collision: Cargo ship captain arrested

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
12/03/2025, 7:05 am Updated: 12/03/2025, 7:16 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© SKYNEWS/UNPIXSThe scene of the blaze in the North Sea following a collision between the Stena Immaculate and the Solong cargo vessel.
The scene of the blaze in the North Sea following a collision between the Stena Immaculate and the Solong cargo vessel.

The captain of the cargo ship that collided with an oil tanker in UK waters has been arrested.

The US-flagged Stena Immaculate was anchored when it was hit by the Solong cargo vessel at around 9:48 am on Monday morning.

At the time of the collision, the cargo vessel was travelling at around 18 miles per hour, or 16 knots.

This sparked a blaze that raged into Tuesday and prompted a rescue attempt that saw more than 30 casualties brought ashore, although there is only one person remaining in hospital.

However, one crew member was reported missing, and after search attempts, HM Coatsguard called off rescue attempts.

Transport Minister Mike Kane said in the house of commons that the seafarer is presumed dead.

Following the incident, Humberside Police said the 59-year-old captain of the Solong had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following searches for his missing crew member.

Although smoke continues to spew from the ships off the coast of Yorkshire, UK government transport secretary Heidi Alexander has said both vessels are set to stay afloat.

Firefighting vessels and lifeboats were dispatched to the scene soon after the collision, and both vessels caught ablaze in the Humber Estuary.

© UGC/UNPIXS
NORTH SEA – A major rescue operation was launched after an oil tanker and a cargo vessel collided off the East Yorkshire coast. Image: UGC/UNPIXS

One US crewman onboard the Immaculate at the time of the collision said that “a massive ship came from out of the blue,” as he recounted the incident.

The tanker was thought to be carrying jet fuel for the US military while the cargo ship is believed to have been transporting sodium cyanide.

Concerns have been raised regarding the environmental impact this incident will have in the region.

The owner of the Immaculate has confirmed that at least one of the vessel’s fuel tanks had ruptured, but it is unknown how much jet fuel had spilled into the North Sea.

The coastguard has said it is monitoring pollution levels in the region as it continues operations.

A statement from HM Coastguard said: “Air quality sampling onshore has shown no toxins and modelling from the Met Office indicates no threat to the public.”

The Stena Immaculate had sailed from Greece and was anchored outside Hull, while the Solong container ship, sailing under the flag of Portugal, was enroute from Grangemouth to Rotterdam.

