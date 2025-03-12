Oil tanker collision: Cargo ship captain arrested

The captain of the cargo ship that collided with an oil tanker in UK waters has been arrested.

The US-flagged Stena Immaculate was anchored when it was hit by the Solong cargo vessel at around 9:48 am on Monday morning.

At the time of the collision, the cargo vessel was travelling at around 18 miles per hour, or 16 knots.

This sparked a blaze that raged into Tuesday and prompted a rescue attempt that saw more than 30 casualties brought ashore, although there is only one person remaining in hospital.

However, one crew member was reported missing, and after search attempts, HM Coatsguard called off rescue attempts.

Transport Minister Mike Kane said in the house of commons that the seafarer is presumed dead.

Following the incident, Humberside Police said the 59-year-old captain of the Solong had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following searches for his missing crew member.

Although smoke continues to spew from the ships off the coast of Yorkshire, UK government transport secretary Heidi Alexander has said both vessels are set to stay afloat.

Firefighting vessels and lifeboats were dispatched to the scene soon after the collision, and both vessels caught ablaze in the Humber Estuary.

One US crewman onboard the Immaculate at the time of the collision said that “a massive ship came from out of the blue,” as he recounted the incident.

The tanker was thought to be carrying jet fuel for the US military while the cargo ship is believed to have been transporting sodium cyanide.

Concerns have been raised regarding the environmental impact this incident will have in the region.

The owner of the Immaculate has confirmed that at least one of the vessel’s fuel tanks had ruptured, but it is unknown how much jet fuel had spilled into the North Sea.

The coastguard has said it is monitoring pollution levels in the region as it continues operations.

A statement from HM Coastguard said: “Air quality sampling onshore has shown no toxins and modelling from the Met Office indicates no threat to the public.”

The Stena Immaculate had sailed from Greece and was anchored outside Hull, while the Solong container ship, sailing under the flag of Portugal, was enroute from Grangemouth to Rotterdam.