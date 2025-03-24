Wood extends deadline for Sidara to make firm takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood extends deadline for Sidara to make firm takeover bid

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
24/03/2025, 7:30 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© DC ThomsonWood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-based oil services group Wood has extended negotiations with Dubai-based Sidara to take over the company.

According to a release from Wood, discussions are continuing and the company’s board has extended the date by which Sidara is required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer or decline to offer.

Sidara, also known as Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings, originally had until 24 March to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood.

The group has been seeking to buy Wood since 2024. The firm walked away in August after months of takeover speculation, but negotiations were revived in February this year.

Sidara is seeking to make a cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wood, having made a non-binding, conditional proposal.

The Wood announcement added that there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which it will be made.

In its 2024 negotiations, Sidara made a “‘final offer” to acquire Wood at 230p per share. This would have valued the company at around £1.6 billion.

However, it later said that it had opted against making an improved offer “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Wood’s share price has since fallen considerable from around 200p per share to its current level of around 34.7p per share.

Wood has also been in the sights of US firm Apollo, which sought to buy the company in 2023. It recently went on a buying spree, dropping $1bn to buy Aberdeen’s OEG Group, and another $1bn the same week to get a stake in BP Pipelines.

Sidara operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

Tags